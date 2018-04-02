New show is called 'Dallas Cakes.' Fort Worth, Arlington will take a big slice

The release for Food Network's "Dallas Cakes," which arrived in the Monday morning email, says that the upcoming series "will follow the best Dallas-area bakers as they transform their clientele's wildest imaginations into extraordinary customized confections."
The "Dallas-area" part of that led us to ask if "Dallas area" includes Fort Worth. Turns out that it does — as well as Arlington and Tyler.
The show, which will debut at 9:30 p.m. CDT April 30, is further described: "In each of the ten half-hour episodes, three outrageously talented bakers conceive, create and deliver incredible, edible works of art using cake, frosting, incredible imagination and skill."
Among the bakers featured will be Elizabeth Rowe of Fort Worth's The London Baker, where sculpted cakes take the forms of dogs, cats, whiskey bottles, BBQ grills, the TCU Horned Frog and more; Jamie Holder of Fort Worth's Creme de la Creme Cake Company, where custom-made cakes have honored a range of things from Justice League to Chinese takeout; and Heidi Allison of Arlington's Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery, where custom cakes have adopted the forms of Darth Vader, SpongeBob SquarePants and much more.
Also featured will be Bronwen Weber of Dallas' Frosted Arts Bakery & Studio, Roshi Muns of Dallas-based Society Bakery and Dylan Humphrey of Tyler's Kool Kakes By Dylan.
All the bakers are Food Network alumni. Rowe previously appeared on Food Network's "Cake Wars," and IMDB lists Holder as having appeared on "Food Network Challenge." Allison and Sugar Bee Sweets were featured on an episode of "Cake Hunters."
Weber also appeared on "Food Network Challenge," and Society Bakery was featured on Duff Goldman's series "Sugar Highs." Humphrey won Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge in 2017.
Here's a sample.
