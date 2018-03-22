Weekend anchor Jenny Anchondo exits Fox 4

Jenny Anchondo, who has been the weekend-morning anchor at KDFW/Channel 4 since 2013, announced Thursday in a Facebook post that she has "decided to move on and make my departure from Fox 4."

According to local-TV blogger Ed Bark, Anchondo made the announcement to her Fox 4 colleagues on Wednesday and her departure is effective immediately. Anchondo's Facebook post, which was up on Thursday afternoon, appears to be a public confirmation.

"I posted it on my website but it crashed so I'm just posting the whole note here," she writes.

Anchondo was brought on board as the anchor for the Saturday and Sunday editions of "Good Day," the station's morning program. During her time at the station, she got engaged, married and had a daughter, Brighton, mentioned in her Facebook post.

"Together, on that weekend newscast, we’ve had thought-provoking, vivacious, tough discussions on the significant topics impacting our families and friends," Anchondo writes.

"We’ve engaged in spicy chatter about everything from politics and education to food and fashion. We’ve laughed until it hurt and touched on topics of the heart. You’ve even adopted hundreds of animals from our off-the-rails pet segment!"

The "off-the-rails pet segment" usually featured Anchondo and meteorologist Jennifer Myers at the anchor desk wrangling with occasionally unruly puppies and kittens up for adoption.

Anchondo says this isn't "goodbye" and invites her former viewers to follow her on Instagram and Facebook, and on her website, where she promises to tell people what is next for her.

Read her whole post below.