North Texas city makes The Hulk an honorary police officer

He won't be smashing any bad guys, but Irving made actor Lou Ferrigno, best known as the former bodybuilder who donned rags and green body paint on the '70s TV show "The Incredible Hulk," an honorary police officer this week.
The Irving Police Department made the announcement on Twitter.
Irving police brought the actor, who even at 66 could probably still do a credible job playing the muscled Marvel comics character, to the Irving Police Athletic League on Thursday afternoon to speak to children about the importance of health and fitness.
No word as to whether Ferrigno then left the city, walking somberly down the road.
Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74
