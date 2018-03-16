Lou Ferrigno of the TV show The Incredible Hulk is sworn in as an honorary Irving police officer.
Lou Ferrigno of the TV show The Incredible Hulk is sworn in as an honorary Irving police officer. Irving Police Department via Twitter
Lou Ferrigno of the TV show The Incredible Hulk is sworn in as an honorary Irving police officer. Irving Police Department via Twitter

TV

North Texas city makes The Hulk an honorary police officer

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 16, 2018 12:07 PM

Irving

He won't be smashing any bad guys, but Irving made actor Lou Ferrigno, best known as the former bodybuilder who donned rags and green body paint on the '70s TV show "The Incredible Hulk," an honorary police officer this week.

The Irving Police Department made the announcement on Twitter.

DYW3HjYVAAART1d.jpg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Irving police brought the actor, who even at 66 could probably still do a credible job playing the muscled Marvel comics character, to the Irving Police Athletic League on Thursday afternoon to speak to children about the importance of health and fitness.

DYW6AOwV4AEfEqS.jpg

No word as to whether Ferrigno then left the city, walking somberly down the road.

More Videos

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 87

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Pause
A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl 104

A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad 30

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad

Super Bowl ads by the millions 170

Super Bowl ads by the millions

The Texas Law Hawk in Taco Bell's Top Secret teaser ad 29

The Texas Law Hawk in Taco Bell's Top Secret teaser ad

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

'A Night of Artists and Chefs' -- a series of dinners to be taped in April for a TV pilot -- will focus on Fort Worth's diverse dining scene and vibrant arts community. The pilot will be pitched to networks for a possible series. Scott Browning

More Videos

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 87

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Pause
A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl 104

A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad 30

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad

Super Bowl ads by the millions 170

Super Bowl ads by the millions

The Texas Law Hawk in Taco Bell's Top Secret teaser ad 29

The Texas Law Hawk in Taco Bell's Top Secret teaser ad

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Women are beginning to take on ranch bronc riding, a historically male-dominated arena. Two of the women at the forefront of the movement are based in North Texas, where a new show is documenting their rides. Sorayah ZahirFort Worth Star-Telegram



More Videos

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 87

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Pause
A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl 104

A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad 30

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad

Super Bowl ads by the millions 170

Super Bowl ads by the millions

The Texas Law Hawk in Taco Bell's Top Secret teaser ad 29

The Texas Law Hawk in Taco Bell's Top Secret teaser ad

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Star-Telegram Digital Reporter Prescotte Stokes III took on a mini-version of “Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge" the hit TV show airs on CMT at 9/10 central time on Tuesday nights. The challenge was put on by Miles Keller, 38, of Keller, who was featured on a recent episode of the show. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 87

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Pause
A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl 104

A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad 30

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad

Super Bowl ads by the millions 170

Super Bowl ads by the millions

The Texas Law Hawk in Taco Bell's Top Secret teaser ad 29

The Texas Law Hawk in Taco Bell's Top Secret teaser ad

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14 30

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 14

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot 141

Airbus H160 helicopter: quieter blades and hands-off autopilot

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament 51

TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years 241

TCU warms up for first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

View More Video