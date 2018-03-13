ICYMI: WFAA pays tribute to former intern killed in NY helicopter crash

Much of Dallas media has reported that two of the people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in New York City were from Dallas: Trevor Cadigan, who had moved to New York to work for Business Insider, and Brian McDaniel, a Dallas firefighter who was best friends with Cadigan.
But the news hit particularly hard at WFAA/Channel 8, where Cadigan had been an intern and was the son of Jerry Cadigan, a production manager who is one of the station's longest-serving employees.
The station has set up a Trevor Cadigan Memorial Fund page on gofundme to honor Trevor and to help with travel expenses and funeral arrangements.
According to a tweet from WFAA senior reporter Jason Whitely, Jerry Cadigan has been with the station for 41 years. But Whitely also painted a brief but vivid picture of Trevor: "He was a friend, fluent in Mandarin, @SMU grad, Dallas-native, @DaveChappelle fan, former WFAA intern and loved new experience."
WFAA has been paying on-air tribute to Cadigan, who was one of five people killed in the crash. Cadigan and McDaniel both graduated from Dallas' Bishop Lynch High School in 2010, according to the station.
Here is one of the station's tributes, narrated by longtime WFAA anchor John McCaa (the Star-Telegram has a content-sharing agreement with WFAA).
Whitley talks about Cadigan, calling him an "immediate standout" in this clip. "He'd been from Channel 8 for six or seven years," Whitely says, adding that Trevor continued to stay in touch with him. "But he was trying to find doors into broadcasting." Whitely happened to be in New York on vacation with his son when he talked to WFAA anchor Alisha Laventure.
The Bishop Lynch Twitter feed also honors the two young men, both of whom were 26.
Here is WFAA video of Dallas Fire Station 36 remembering McDaniel, Trevor Cadigan's longtime friend.
Cadigan had also written for the Dallas Morning News' Guide Live, which has been sharing in the mourning. "He had a passion for craft beer and last fall wrote about the team at [Dallas'] Peticolas Brewing," tweeted GuideLive reporter Tiney Ricciardi, who covers the North Texas craft-beer scene, among other topics.
Business Insider also paid tribute to Cadigan, who worked as an intern from October through February, according to its website.
The helicopter went down in the East River. All five killed were passengers between 26 and 34 years old on a flight chartered for a private photo shoot, CNN reports, citing info from the New York Police Department. The pilot survived.
