TV

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna announce gender of their 5th child

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 12:47 PM

Waco

Thanks to a party thrown by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, fans of reality TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines got to find out the gender of the couple's fifth child over the weekend.

The Waco couple of "Fixer Upper" fame were spotted this past Saturday at a charity event and golf tournament for the Tim Tebow Foundation.

In a video clip posted to Twitter by Chip, he's talking to a young boy named Gage at the event and tells him they need help coming up with a name that starts with a "D" for their fifth child.

The boy whispers something. They both smile and Chip says, "It's a little boy and I need a 'D' name and so far all I can come up with Dragon," he says. "And [Joanna's] like, you are not calling that baby 'Dragon.'"

In January, Chip shared a photo of the pair on Instagram announcing the pregnancy with a caption saying, “If you’re still confused ... WE ARE PREGNANT."

On Saturday, the HGTV star watched his home team lose to the Wichita State Shockers 69-62. Usually that wouldn't make headlines, but thanks to 6-foot-9, 205-pound Nuni Omot, Gaines momentarily became part of the game. As Omot attempted to keep the ball inbounds, he drove right onto Gaines. But, a little disaster is never something to fluster Gaines, as he got right up and waived to the crowd. Courtesy of Kent Overaker

