Alberto Romero earned several military medals when he served in the Air Force, including the Humanitarian Service Medal
Alberto Romero earned several military medals when he served in the Air Force, including the Humanitarian Service Medal Fox/KDFW
Alberto Romero earned several military medals when he served in the Air Force, including the Humanitarian Service Medal Fox/KDFW

TV

Alberto Romero joins Fox 4 weather team

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

January 02, 2018 03:46 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Often, when a meteorologist joins a TV station’s weather team, it means someone else is leaving. But in this case, Fox 4 is adding to its team without doing any subtracting.

Alberto Romero, most recently of CBS affiliate KYTX in Tyler, will join KDFW/Channel 4, effective Monday. Romero will do weather reports on various newscasts and on digital platforms, according to a release. He had been at KYTX since April 2015. He also did a stint at the now-defunct Texas Cable News in Dallas.

According to a bio on his Facebook page, Romero grew up in Miami, where tropical-weather phenomena helped spur his interest in weather. His family moved to North Texas in 1999, exposing him to even more weather phenomena.

He has a bachelor of science degree in geoscience from Mississippi State University.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before his broadcast career, Romero spent eight years as a staff sergeant, weather forecaster, and staff weather officer for the United States Air Force, according to the Fox-4 release. His Facebook page lists various military awards, many from service during Operation Enduring Freedom.

According to his LinkedIn page, in 2005, Romero earned the Air Force’s Humanitarian Service Medal for being one of 50 volunteers who provided relief for southern Mississippi communities affected by Hurricane Katrina.

Romero will be part of the “Fox 4-Warn” weather team that includes Dan Henry, Evan Andrews, Ali Turiano and Jennifer Myers.

Here’s how KYTX told viewers about him.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

    Watch husband-and-wife military veterans transform rundown Texas houses on HGTV's Flip or Flop Fort Worth. It premieres Nov. 2, 2017.

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth 1:28

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth
A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl 1:45

A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl
24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad 0:31

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad

View More Video