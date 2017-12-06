Longtime WFAA investigative reporter Brett Shipp resigns to run for Congress

Brett Shipp, a high-profile WFAA/Channel 8 investigative reporter who has been with the station for 22 years, resigned Wednesday morning to run for Congress, the station has announced.

According to a post on the station’s website, Shipp will enter the “crowded Democratic field of primary candidates running to unseat Republican Congressman Pete Sessions in Texas’ 32nd District.”

Shipp’s long tenure at the station is part of a legacy that also includes his father, Bert Shipp, who worked for the station for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1999. The elder Shipp died in 2015.

Brett Shipp’s investigations have earned him the duPont Gold Baton, two duPont Silver Batons, three Peabody Awards and multiple regional Emmys. According to his station bio, he was the first DFW reporter on the scene in New York City after the Sept. 11 attacks.

WFAA has a content-sharing agreement with the Star-Telegram, which has occasionally run print versions of Shipp’s stories.

This is not the first time a DFW investigative reporter has made a political run. In 2011, Grant Stinchfield left his gig at KXAS/Channel 5 and announced that he would run as a Republican in the U.S. House District 24 race.

Shipp’s departure from WFAA precedes another high-profile exit from the station: Early this year, “News 8 Daybreak” co-anchor Alexa Conomos announced that she would be leaving. Her last day will be Jan. 4; Kara Sewell, a Houston native who most recently worked for WXIX-TV in Cincinnati, will become Ron Corning’s “Daybreak” co-anchor in early January.