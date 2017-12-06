Brett Shipp has been with WFAA/Channel 8 since 1995.
TV

Longtime WFAA investigative reporter Brett Shipp resigns to run for Congress

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

December 06, 2017 11:35 AM

Brett Shipp, a high-profile WFAA/Channel 8 investigative reporter who has been with the station for 22 years, resigned Wednesday morning to run for Congress, the station has announced.

According to a post on the station’s website, Shipp will enter the “crowded Democratic field of primary candidates running to unseat Republican Congressman Pete Sessions in Texas’ 32nd District.”

Shipp’s long tenure at the station is part of a legacy that also includes his father, Bert Shipp, who worked for the station for nearly 40 years before retiring in 1999. The elder Shipp died in 2015.

Brett Shipp’s investigations have earned him the duPont Gold Baton, two duPont Silver Batons, three Peabody Awards and multiple regional Emmys. According to his station bio, he was the first DFW reporter on the scene in New York City after the Sept. 11 attacks.

WFAA has a content-sharing agreement with the Star-Telegram, which has occasionally run print versions of Shipp’s stories.

This is not the first time a DFW investigative reporter has made a political run. In 2011, Grant Stinchfield left his gig at KXAS/Channel 5 and announced that he would run as a Republican in the U.S. House District 24 race.

Shipp’s departure from WFAA precedes another high-profile exit from the station: Early this year, “News 8 Daybreak” co-anchor Alexa Conomos announced that she would be leaving. Her last day will be Jan. 4; Kara Sewell, a Houston native who most recently worked for WXIX-TV in Cincinnati, will become Ron Corning’s “Daybreak” co-anchor in early January.


  • Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate

    After a devastating 2016, Democrats are looking to reclaim both the House and the Senate in 2018 but there are a few obstacles in their way.

Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate

After a devastating 2016, Democrats are looking to reclaim both the House and the Senate in 2018 but there are a few obstacles in their way.

Alex Roarty, Patrick Gleason, Lindsay Claiborn and Meta Viers McClatchy

    


  • Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

    Watch husband-and-wife military veterans transform rundown Texas houses on HGTV's Flip or Flop Fort Worth. It premieres Nov. 2, 2017.

Meet the stars of Flip Or Flop Fort Worth

