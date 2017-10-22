‘News 8 Daybreak’ puts a new traffic anchor in the driver’s seat

WFAA/Channel 8’s morning news program, “News 8 Daybreak,” is seeing a new dawn this week — and a new traffic anchor.
Sheena Autin, the station’s morning executive producer, described the program’s new look as “upbeat, shedding the predictable sound and feel of local morning news. It closes the loop on a gradual transformation of our content to become a social-first, multi-screen show.” (WFAA has a content partnership with the Star-Telegram.
For the past couple of years, “Daybreak” has been using the #IAMUP hashtag as part of the gradual transformation. In the summer, the station added a social-media anchor, Janelle Brandom.
“The idea is constant conversation with our viewers, inviting them to talk to us directly with #IAMUP, on Facebook live, or with a vote on our WFAA app” Autin said in an email. “But it's not about simply hearing from viewers, it's about responding immediately and having conversations about the big stories, social stories, weather, and traffic before folks start their day.”
Like almost all DFW-based morning TV programs, “Daybreak” starts its on-air day at 4:30 a.m; it lasts till 7, with news, weather and traffic updates during ABC’s national “Good Morning America.”
And with the makeover comes a new traffic anchor, Demetria Obilor, who was introduced at the end of Friday’s program. And speaking of social media, Obilor is all over it, on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Oh, yeah, and on YouTube. Lots of YouTube.
Obilor comes from KLAS in Las Vegas, where she was also traffic anchor, for a station that conveniently was also Channel 8. In Vegas, according to her KLAS bio, she produced and hostted a segment called “What's Driving You Crazy?” If she chooses to use that segment at WFAA, DFW freeways should offer her plenty of answers to that question.
Her KLAS bio says that she’s a Vegas native, but according to her own website, she’s originally from Kansas City, Missouri and her family moved to Vegas in 2005. She graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012, and worked as a production tech at Kansas City’s NBC affiliate while attending college.
For most of this year, Lauren Nevitt, who joined WFAA in late 2016, has been handling weekday-morning traffic duites. Nevitt grew up in North Texas, in Lake Highlands, according to a 2016 piece in the Lake Highlands Advocate.
According to local-TV blogger Ed Bark, Nevitt will now work the weekend-morning shifts.
