Looking for this former NBC 5 TV anchor? She’s now a CBS Radio morning anchor

When Amanda Guerra left KXAS/Channel 5 in March 2016, NBC 5 gave the veteran reporter and frequent weekend-newscast anchor a nice on-air sendoff.
““I’m trying so hard not to cry,” a weepy Guerra said back then. “I know, I’m a horrible cryer, I’ve cried like five times today.”
At the time, she said that she planned to spend some time with her family. Months later, in October 2016, she sort of quietly turned up as a reporter and midday anchor KRLD/1080 AM, which is owned by CBS.
A year later, she has been named co-anchor of the “KRLD Morning News,” the station announced Wednesday. She begins co-anchoring with Mike Rogers and Scott Sams effective immediately.
Sams also has a TV background, having done newscasts on KRLD’s corporate sibling KTVT/Channel 11 as well as on ABC affiliate WFAA/Channel 8.
According to her KRLD bio, Guerra grew up in Richardson and graduated from Ursuline Academy in Dallas. She attended the University of Oklahoma, and interened at CBS News in New York, working with then-host Charles Osgood on “CBS Sunday Morning.” She began her post-college career at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, where, at age 22, she was one of the youngest reporters ever in the OKC market. And she became a tornado chaser.
She began her KXAS gig in 2011, and stories she covered included the death of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and the fertilizer-plant explosion in West.
