WFAA reporter-anchor departs Channel 8, but he’ll still be seen on the station

Marcus Moore, who has been with WFAA/Channel 8 as a reporter and anchor since January 2012, is leaving the station.
But he’ll still be seen on Dallas-Fort Worth’s ABC affiliate: ABC issued a release Thursday morning announcing that Moore will join ABC News as its Dallas-based correspondent.
The release lists some of Moore’s accomplishments at WFAA, such as co-anchoring WFAA’s coverage of the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and reporting on Hurricane Harvey.
It also lists some of his pre-WFAA highlights, such as covering the rescue of 33 trapped miners in 2010 in Chile, and reporting on other hurricanes, including Hurricane Katrina. Moore has a background in storm chasing.
“His interest in news developed in 5th grade,” the ABC release says, “and at 16 he landed his first job at KBTX in Bryan, Texa,s as a studio camera operator, eventually moving up [to] weekend reporter.”
According to Moore’s WFAA bio, he preceded his Channel 8 gig with a six-year stint at KMBC-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, and has also worked at WAPT-TV in Jackson, Mississippi, where his Katrina reporting helped win the station a regional Emmy.
“Marcus is a bona fide car enthusiast and when he's not covering news, he spends his time racing cars and karts at various racetracks worldwide,” his News 8 bio says. “One of his goals includes competing in the Nurburgring 24 Hour Race at Nordschleife circuit in Germany.”
Moore is fluent in Spanish and speak Russian, which he studied at various colleges, including Moscow State University in Russia, according to his staiton bio.
Moore begins his network gig on Oct. 9. WFAA, the only major-network station in DFW not owned by the network, is a TEGNA station.
Moore, who frequently anchored weekend mornings at WFAA this week, got the full on-air send-off on Sunday and posted it on his Facebook page:
