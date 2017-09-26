It’s a wrap: Chip and Joanna Gaines plan to end Fixer Upper after fifth and final season

It’s official.
The fifth season of Fixer Upper — the popular HGTV show featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines — will be its last.
The Waco-based couple announced the news “with both sadness and expectation” Tuesday on their blog.
“While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with,” the couple wrote. “Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen.
“How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”
Fixer Upper, which first aired in 2013, has become one of HGTV’s most popular shows.
Through the years, Chip and Joanna Gaines have continued to build their brand.
In addition to Magnolia Market at the Silos, their popular market in Waco, they produce a magazine, run a real estate company and oversee paint and pillow lines.
They recently announced that they are partnering with Target for a new line of home decor (Hearth & Hand by Magnolia).
Not only that, but Chip earlier this year announced that his first book, “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff,” would be released in October.
The couple plans to open another vacation rental, Hillcrest Estate, in Waco as well as a new restaurant, Magnolia Table, in the site once occupied by the Elite Cafe in Waco.
They said their family is healthy — and their marriage is too — but they need to take a break.
“This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment,” they wrote.
But don’t think they are going to abandon their Texas roots.
“We aren’t done with Waco,” they wrote. “We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth.
“We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these things, we are just getting started.”
Season five will begin airing in November.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
