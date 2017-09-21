Forecast for ex-DFW meteorologist Lisa Villegas: KOLD

Lisa Villegas, who departed KTVT/Channel 11 in March, has landed a new gig in Tucson.
An email forwarded to the Star-Telegram included this story from gossipy website FTVLive, which quotes an internal memo from KOLD. A couple of the more interesting excerpts:
“This next sentence will play well for a couple of people in the newsroom. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, she’s a die-hard fan of the Steelers,Pirates and Penguins. She’ll point out the Pens are Stanley Cup Champs!”
and
“Lisa loves to paddle board and salsa dance, though not at the same time. She’s also proud mom to Biscuit, her beloved Chihuahua, whom you’ll see on many social media posts.”
Villegas joined CBS 11 in September 2014 without a lot of fanfare, and exited without a lot of fanfare as well, with her departure from the station first reported by local-TV blogger Ed Bark on his “Uncle Barky’s Bytes” site. She will begin her KOLD gig on Oct. 9.
In July, Anne Elise Parks joined the CBS 11 weather team, filling the vacancy created when Villegas left.
