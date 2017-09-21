The skyline is going to change for former CBS 11 meteorologist Lisa Villegas, who will start a Tucson gig in October.
The skyline is going to change for former CBS 11 meteorologist Lisa Villegas, who will start a Tucson gig in October. James A Martinez
The skyline is going to change for former CBS 11 meteorologist Lisa Villegas, who will start a Tucson gig in October. James A Martinez

TV

Forecast for ex-DFW meteorologist Lisa Villegas: KOLD

By Robert Philpot

rphilpot@star-telegram.com

September 21, 2017 12:22 PM

Lisa Villegas, who departed KTVT/Channel 11 in March, has landed a new gig in Tucson.

An email forwarded to the Star-Telegram included this story from gossipy website FTVLive, which quotes an internal memo from KOLD. A couple of the more interesting excerpts:

This next sentence will play well for a couple of people in the newsroom. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, she’s a die-hard fan of the Steelers,Pirates and Penguins. She’ll point out the Pens are Stanley Cup Champs!”

and

Lisa loves to paddle board and salsa dance, though not at the same time. She’s also proud mom to Biscuit, her beloved Chihuahua, whom you’ll see on many social media posts.”

Villegas joined CBS 11 in September 2014 without a lot of fanfare, and exited without a lot of fanfare as well, with her departure from the station first reported by local-TV blogger Ed Bark on his “Uncle Barky’s Bytes” site. She will begin her KOLD gig on Oct. 9.

In July, Anne Elise Parks joined the CBS 11 weather team, filling the vacancy created when Villegas left.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl

A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl 1:45

A stray named Puddin' Pop scores at Puppy Bowl
24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad 0:31

24-karat gold pizza unveiled in sneak peek ad

Super Bowl ads by the millions 2:51

Super Bowl ads by the millions

View More Video