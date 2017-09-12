Chip and Joanna Gaines partner with Target on new line of home decor

Get ready “Fixer Upper” fans. Chip and Joanna Gaines are coming to a Target near you.

On Tuesday, the Minneapolis-based retailer announced that it has partnered with Waco’s unofficial first couple on a new line of home decor called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. Even bigger news is that the line, which launches in stores Nov. 5, is part of a multi-year collaboration with the Gaineses. Meaning new items will be produced each season, thus raising your chances of actually being able to score something from the line (a feat that hasn’t always been so easy with some of Target’s previous collaborations).

So what can you expect from the partnership?

Per Target’s A Bullseye View blog, the 300-piece collection “reflects a modern take on Magnolia’s signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches.” While details (and photos) are still limited, Target has shared that the line will span tabletop, home decor and gifts. All items will range in price from 99 cents to $129.99, with the majority costing under $30.

In a new blog post on the Magnolia Market website, Chip discussed the couple’s decision to partner with Target after receiving several offers from other major retailers.

“Despite our initial insecurities about partnering with a large retailer, Target has exceeded our expectations every step of the way,” he writes. “With our friends, our family and with the people we do business with, we are serious about continually finding common ground. We are thankful to get to work side by side with the people at Target. We believe we are going to build something really beautiful together and that our positive impact will be far greater now than it would ever be apart.”

2017 is shaping up to be yet another busy year for the Gaines family. In May, Chip announced on his Instagram that he would be releasing his first book, “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff,” in October. Then in July, the couple announced the opening of a second vacation rental called Hillcrest Estate in Waco.

Also in the works for the HGTV stars is a new restaurant called Magnolia Table, which is set to open in the space previously occupied by Waco’s historic Elite Cafe. In a blog post from June, Joanna wrote that the restaurant was on track to open its doors (barring any setbacks) before the end of the year.