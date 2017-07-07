Fox 4 adds Blake Hanson to reporting staff

Blake Hanson is joining the KDFW/Channel 4 news team, effective July 31, the station announced Friday morning.
Hanson sounds like a real go-getter. According to his Facebook page, he is not yet 30 — and according to the station release, Fox 4, where he will start as a general-assignment reporter, will be his fourth TV station, and in the fifth-largest TV market.
Fox 4 has already posted about his hiring on its website. Hanson comes to DFW from WSOC-TV in Charlotte, where according to the Fox-4 post, he created a federal-courts beat, and covered stories such as the shooting that killed nine people at a Charleston, S.C., church in 2015.
At this writing, WSOC still has his bio on its website. According to the bio, he joined WSOC in July 2014. At WSOC, he was a general-assignment reporter and Sunday anchor.
Before WSOC, Hanson was at general-assignment and investigative reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans. His WSOC bio mentions Hanson’s reporting on Hurricane Isaac, which hit shortly after he joined WDSU in 2012. His work included live reporting that aired on CNN and NBC.
“He also earned a regional Edward R. Murrow award as part of the team that covered the arrival of the Carnival Cruise ship ‘Triumph’ that was stranded at sea for days,” his WSOC bio says of his WDSU work. “Most recently, he spent months covering the federal corruption trial of former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin.”
Hanson began his career as a multimedia journalist, anchor and producer for KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.
His WSOC bio described him as a “bit of a social media geek,” which may be an understatement. He’s very active on Facebook, and he’s already retweeting Dallas-related tweets on Twitter.
There is also this from his WSOC bio: “A Minnesota native, Blake .... has slowly adjusted to southern heat over the past several years but he hasn’t lost his passion for the often sub-par Minnesota professional sports team.” Charlotte and New Orleans might have prepared him for DFW’s August heat.
But it looks like he’s already had practice: According to the Fox-4 story, “Coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area is kind of a homecoming for Blake. Last year, he was married in an outdoor ceremony at White Rock Lake — as his bride grew up in Wylie, Texas.”
