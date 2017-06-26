NBC 5, WFAA, KERA win national Edward R. Murrow Awards

KXAS/Channel 5 won four national Edward R. Murrow Awards, including one for overall excellence, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced last week.
This marks the first time since 2010, when Houston’s KHOU won for overall excellence, that a Texas station has received that honor, according to a station representative.
NBC 5 also won for breaking news coverage for its team reporting on the July 7, 2016, ambush shootings that killed five Dallas police officers and injured seven; for investigative reporting for “Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS,” a Scott Friedman-led series (with producer Eva Parks and photographer Peter Hull) about dangerous driving among school-bus drivers in Dallas; and excellence in sound for “The Mariachi,” Kristin Dickerson’s feature (with photojournalist Mike Richard) on the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy’s mariachi program and musician Joshua Riddick, one of few African American mariachis competing at the high school level in the country.
WFAA/Channel 8 won best newcast, also for coverage of the police shootings, with its 10 p.m. July 8 newscast, anchored by John McCaa and Cynthia Izaguirre. (WFAA has a content partnership with the Star-Telegram.)
KERA won for excellence in video for “One Crisis Away: Rebuilding A Life,” reporter Courtney Collins and freelance videographer Thorne Anderson’s story a single mother of two in Garland whose home was destroyed by a tornado on the day after Christmas in 2016. It’s the station’s first national Murrow Award.
All of these reports earlier received regional Murrow Awards. The Star-Telegram and McClatchy Video Lab’s “Titletown, TX” series about the Aledo High School football team received a regional award for Excellence in Innovation, and the first episode won for a regional award Excellence in Video, in the “Small digital news organizations” category. The series did not win any national Murrow Awards.
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented annually by the RTDNA, the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism. The national awards will be presented in October 2017 at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards gala in New York City. For a full list of award winners, click here.
