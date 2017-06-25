Aaron Kaufman revs up web site, announces ‘Fun Hundred Run’

When we last heard from Aaron Kaufman, the heavily bearded half of Discovery’s “Fast N’ Loud” team who left the popular Dallas-based car-makeover series earlier this year, he said he wanted to devote his time and talents to working on and rebuilding Ford F-100 trucks.
Well, apparently he wasn’t just blowing exhaust after leaving the Gas Monkey Garage shop and its hit show. He had said he was starting a fabrication company called Arclight, and now it’s up and running with a web site which has a bit of autobiographical information about why he’s doing what he’s doing these days.
“However there have been some bright spots while at Gas Monkey Garage, a Dallas based hotrod shop. Possibly the brightest spot, having been the tenure on the television show ‘Fast n’ Loud,’ where under extreme deadlines my crew and I built ever increasingly complicated hotrods, racecars and show cars,” he writes. “This gave me an opportunity to explore building styles and techniques that would have taken decades to amass otherwise. Like things tend to do, they change and not all change is for the best, at least not for me. With the obvious fork in the road I had to ask myself what makes you happy and how do we pay the bills doing it. Well, being a truck sorta fellow and a blue blood at that (FORD). I decided to see if I could start to patch the hole in the aftermarket for Ford’s F-100 line of trucks. Once again my team and I will take on challenge of a different sort.”
But Kaufman seems to have learned something about marketing from his former partner, Richard Rawlings, the main face of Gas Monkey Garage and “Fast N’ Loud,” who has expanded from car restoration into restaurants and nightclubs. Through arclightfab.com, you will be able to buy T-shirts, hats, and stickers, as well as F-100 parts.
In the fall, Arclight is sponsoring what it’s calling a Fun Hundred Run. This is billed as a cross-Texas cruise and campout for all F-100 fans. No details on the when and the where yet.
There’s no address listed for Arclight on its web site or Facebook page so, for now at least, it looks as if the main focus for Arclight is online.
If Rawlings is holding any grudges over Kaufman leaving Gas Monkey Garage, he’s not showing it on his web site. On Thursday, this was posted on the Gas Monkey Garage blog: “As some may recall Aaron Kaufman and Richard parted ways on last season of Fast N’ Loud, but that does not mean it’s the last you’ll see of either. Fast N’ Loud returns this fall with some great builds and a few surprises and as for Aaron, he’s just launched a kickass fabrication shop, arclightfab.com.
“Returning to his Ford roots Aaron will be fabricating for the early model Ford trucks he holds dear, as well as hosting a cruise this fall for like-minded enthusiasts. The Fun Hundred Run will take participants through hundreds of miles of Texas’ best driving roads with campouts and comradery along the way. Additionally, he’s got a shop up and running with some rad shirts, hats and stickers so be sure to show him some love with his new ventures.”
Cary Darling: 817-390-7571, @carydar
Comments