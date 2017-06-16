‘Eye Opener’ closes to make room for brand-new ‘morning’ (update)

Tribune Broadcasting, which owns DFW’s KDAF/Channel 33, plans to launch a new morning show called “morning dose” — lowercase letters and all — on June 29, according to a news release.
The new 5-8 a.m. show will replace “Eye Opener,” the Dallas-based, nationally broadcast show that has aired on KDAF since 2011. Through the years, “Eye Opener” has had a lot of cast turnover, with one mainstay, Oliver Tull, who is also a member of Fort Worth-based improv-comedy troupe Four Day Weekend. Hilary Kennedy, one of the current co-hosts, is a TCU graduate.
The new show will also have DFW connections and will have one holdover from the current “Eye Opener” crew, co-host Laila Muhammad.
But the big DFW name among the “morning dose” co-hosts is Melissa Rycroft, who as you might recall is the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader who became the “Bachelor” contestant who was famously dumped on national television when, during an episode of “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose,” the man who chose Rycroft changed his mind and chose another contestant instead.
Rycroft went on to appear on “Dancing With the Stars,” coming in third during the eighth season and winning, along with pro partner Tony Dovolani, during the “All-Stars” season.
The third co-host on “morning dose” will be former New York Giants player Brandon London, which should make for some banter with Rycroft, who is not only a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader but has appeared on CMT’s “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.”
According to the release, “morning dose” will be a “first of its kind, live social ‘wake-up’ show, in partnership with Dose, a top digital media agency that specializes in data-driven, shareable content … and will feature compelling and timely news stories powered by Dose’s social storytelling and scientific method to create and distribute content.” It will also air in Houston, Philadelphia, Miami, Portland and Washington, D.C.
The release does not make it clear whether the show will also originate from Dallas, although Rycroft and Muhammad’s presence make that a strong possibility.
It’s also unclear what will happen to the rest of the “Eye Opener” cast, which also includes news anchor Neeha Curtis, meteorologist Kevin Roth, reporter Allyn Hoang and reporter-producer Courtenay DeHoff.
UPDATE: Although neither is currently mentioned on the show’s website, Courtenay DeHoff and Hilary Kennedy both appeared on the show’s premiere, so now it’s clear that they made the jump from “Eye Opener.” DeHoff mentions the show in her bio.
This report includes material from Star-Telegram archives.
