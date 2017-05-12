Could Fort Worth’s ‘SuperLatina’ be a new Oprah?

Gaby Natale isn’t taking her foot off the accelerator pedal yet.
The vivacious Fort Worth-based TV personality — host of “SuperLatina,” a talk show that airs on Vme-TV, Spanish-language sister network to PBS — won her third daytime Emmy Award two weeks ago.
For the second year in a row, Natale was singled out as “Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program,” making her the first repeat winner since the category was created in 2014.
But no sooner had Natale collected her Emmy statuette than she was ready to look forward. She has no interest in letting this runaway train slow down now.
In addition to “SuperLatina,” nearly a decade on the air, Natale is co-founder and president of AGANAR Media, a thriving marketing company, and is venturing in the tech world with a mobile app called Celebrastic, which allows parents to crowdfund, shop for and coordinate their kids’ birthday parties.
Also, Natale’s first book, “El Circulo Virtuoso” (which translates to “The Virtuous Circle”), is scheduled to be published July 25 by HarperCollins Espanol. The book is “a mix of memoir and personal transformation method, derived from 10 years of interviewing overachievers in every field.”
Might we be witnessing the rise of a new Oprah, a new queen of all media?
The driving force behind “SuperLatina” swears she was genuinely surprised by the April 30 Emmy victory. That wasn’t a false-modesty winner’s face Natale was wearing when her name was announced.
“I went with no expectations, because we are always the underdog,” she insists. “I went knowing it was very unlikely that I’m going to win.”
Natale’s little show — independently produced and filmed in offices at La Gran Plaza, a shopping center in south Fort Worth — once again was competing against the likes of Univision and CNN Espanol.
“I was happy just to be there, especially because my mom was visiting from Argentina,” she says. “I took her with me to the Emmys. So it was a special moment, with strong emotions for all of us.
“The woman in the back of the room, waving her arms like a crazy person … that was my mom. She was yelling, ‘This is my daughter! This is my daughter!’ in Spanish. It was pretty funny.”
“SuperLatina,” an interview-and-lifestyle show for Hispanic women, with a recurring theme of empowerment and self-confidence, went on the air in December 2007. It originated in only one small television market, Midland-Odessa, and was filmed in warehouse space also used to store carpeting.
Most such programs are destined to disappear without being anything more than a blip on the pop-culture radar, but this one survived and thrived.
Natale and her husband/producing partner, Andy Suarez, moved the operation to Fort Worth in 2009. The once-a-week show went national on Vme-TV, serving more than 70 million viewers, in 2014.
Natale, who was born in Argentina and became a U.S. citizen in 2014, loves challenges. She’s eager to see what she can achieve now in the publishing world with “The Virtuous Circle.”
“I have been interviewing successful people — entertainers, newsmakers, overachievers — for 10 years now,” she says. “One day I said to myself, ‘All of these fascinating people, they have different nationalities, different backgrounds, different styles, different you name it. So what do they all have in common that made them rise to the top of their fields?’
“I think that is a very valid and fascinating question. So I started to identify the qualities, the behaviors, the beliefs, the patterns that they all have in common. And I asked the question, ‘How can we spark that within ourselves?’ That is what this book will be about.”
On the subject of overachieving, Natale knows what she’s talking about.
After all, she’s a card-carrying member of the group.
