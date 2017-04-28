KERA-FM, NBC 5 score strong in Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

KERA/90.1 FM won eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including for overall excellence among large-market radio stations in Texas and Oklahoma, and KXAS/Channel 5 won six, including overall excellence among large-market TV stations.
The awards, announced this week by the Radio Television Digital News Association, honor outstanding achievements in electronic broadcasting.
WFAA/Channel 8 won three of the awards, and WBAP/820 AM earned one. The Star-Telegram and McClatchy Video Lab’s “Titletown, TX” series about the Aledo High School football team received an award for Excellence in Innovation, and the first episode won for Excellence in Video, in the “Small digitial news organizations” category.
Many of the TV and radio awards were related to the ambush shootings of police officers in Dallas in July 2016. One of KERA’s awards was for Excellence in Sound for “From Peace To Horror To Grief: 24 Hours In Dallas Through Sound And Pictures”, a staff feature on the shootings, which killed five Dallas police officers and injured seven, and their aftermath. The station also won best newscast for its special report on the shootings.
NBC 5’s six awards included one for breaking-news coverage of the ambush. WFAA (which has a content partnership with the Star-Telegram) was honored for best newscast for its 10 p.m newscast on July 8, the night after the shootings, and for its continuing coverage of the story. WBAP won for its breaking-news coverage in the radio categories.
Reporter Kevin Reece, a relatively new arrival at WFAA (he joined the station in September), won for Excellence in Writing for a package of stories about three DFW athletes with prosthetic legs participating in a team triathlon in the San Diego area, about a small Texas town gathering together to reinstate a high-school football program that had been shut down five years previous, and about a blind Texas A&M student who comes up with an audio solution for helping her know her way around campus.
In the radio categories, KERA also won best website for KERANews.org; Excellence in Video for “One Crisis Away: Rebuilding a Life — Jennifer Anderson,” about a Garland woman whose apartment building was demolished in Dec. 26, 2015, tornado outbreadk — which she and her 4- and 6-year-old sons escaped because they were in Mississippi when the tornado struck, but they came back to a changed life; feature reporting for “Kratom Advocates Speak Out Against Proposed Government Ban,” Lauren Silverman’s story about an herbal medicine that the DEA intended to classify as an illegal drug, but that users say helped them ease pain and break opioid addiction; and hard news for “ ‘I Was Intending To Stay Here:’ 305 West Dallas Families Unsure Of Their Housing Future,” reporter Courtney Collins’ story on how new housing standards in Dallas were affecting residents whose inexpensive rental housing was no longer up to code.
Collins’ “Ice In Her Veins And Gold On The Brain: North Texas Taekwondo Olympian Fights To Win,” about 20-year-old athlete Jackie Galloway of Wylie, won in the large-market radio sports reporting category.
In the TV categories, NBC 5 also won for Excellence in Video for “A Compass to Lead Them Home,” Noelle Walker’s story about a human-trafficking survivor and about a designer teacher/UNT grad student who designed an app to help victims of sex trafficking; Excellence in Sound for “The Mariachi,” Kristin Dickerson’s feature on the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy’s mariachi program; Investigative Reporting for “Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS,” a Scott Friedman-led series about dangerous driving among school-bus drivers in Dallas; and sports reporting for “Haughton’s Hero,” about Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s hometown of Haughton, La., where Prescott led his high-school football team to its only 10-0 season.
For a full list of awards, go here.
Comments