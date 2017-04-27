Fort Worth real-estate agent evicted from ‘The Amazing Race’

The Amazing Race came to an end for Fort Worth real estate agent Ashton Theiss Thursday night as she and her race partner, Vanck Zhu of St. Paul, Minn., were eliminated from the reality-competition show’s 29th season after a challenge in Milan, Italy.
Theiss and Zhu couldn’t overcome the animosity from the other teams which began a few weeks back ago when they decided to “U-turn” another team, meaning that team would have to complete two tasks instead of just the one others had to do. Theiss and Zhu themselves were “U-turned” Thursday night and they could not make up the time deficit. They came in last and were sent home.
Ironically, the defeat came just as Zhu and Thiess, who bickered early on in the race, seemed to be working together. This was significant as this was the first time that producers decided to pair strangers and make them teams. Usually, they pick pairs who know each other in real life -- couples, workmates, family members, best friends, etc.
The winning team at the end of this race around the world in which they must find clues and overcome obstacles is awarded $1 million.
Theiss was not the only Texan in the race this season. Army drill seargent Francesca Piccoli is from Plano and she was eliminated in a previous episode.
Last year, Kurt Gibson and Brodie Smith, both from DFW, made it to the final five but were ultimately sent home after suffering a U-turn as well. Much as with Theiss and Zhu, the other teams wanted Gibson and Smith gone.
In 2015, Tanner Kloven of Fort Worth and Josh Ahern of Dallas made it well into the season but also suffered a U-turn.
Theiss, a TCU grad, works as an agent for Rogers Healy and Associates and appeared in DFW.com’s 2016 Hot Issue.
She told our David Martindale in March that “For me, this was an incredible opportunity to see the world in a unique way. I’ve traveled some. I’ve been to South America and the Caribbean quite a bit. But I’ve been to Europe only once for a study-abroad experience in college.
“I wanted to add stamps to my passport and to check more places off my bucket list, which I was able to do. And on top of that, getting the chance to win half a million dollars? For me, it was a no-brainer.”
Theiss had applied to be on the show with a friend but then learned of this season’s twist.
“That was definitely a plot twist for us,” she told Martindale. “But when they asked if I would be interested in doing this on my own, I said, ‘Absolutely. I don’t care how I have to do this. I just want the opportunity.’
“It was scary but exciting at the same time. I knew there would be certain personality types that I might not mesh well with. But I went in knowing I could play the cards I was dealt with.
“I’m a strong alpha female. I have a big personality. I can make the best of the situation.”
“The Amazing Race” airs Thursday nights at 9.
