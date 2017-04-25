Even Neil Gaiman worships Ian McShane of ‘American Gods’

Editor’s note: Today we begin a new Sunday feature, “Best TV this week,” which highlights can’t-miss shows and specials in coming days.
Ian McShane is a god.
We always suspected as much. “American Gods” makes it official.
The actor always has had a way of making good material great (“Deadwood”) and so-so stuff somehow interesting (“Kings”). In “American Gods,” a dystopian fantasy epic that premieres at 8 p.m. Sunday on Starz, McShane is at the top of his game.
The eight-episode first season is based on Neil Gaiman’s crazy/brilliant 2001 novel about a war brewing between the old mythological gods (who have become irrelevant in today’s society) and the brash new gods (Money, Technology, Celebrity) that Americans now worship.
Our guide into this strange world is a man named Shadow Moon (played by Ricky Whittle). He’s a newly released prison inmate who is hired to serve as driver and right-hand man for the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (McShane).
Together, the two will travel the highways and byways of America to build an army of forgotten gods in a quest to recapture the influence they have lost.
Once the New Gods get wind of this plan, they’ll make a series of countermoves. And Shadow will be the one caught in the middle, in way over his head.
“American Gods” is created, produced and written by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, whose past credits include such offbeat TV series as “Dead Like Me,” “Pushing Daisies,” “The River” and “Hannibal.” So you know going in, love it or hate it, this show is going to command your attention.
It’s stylishly filmed, looking like a violent graphic novel come to life.
It’s also filled with charismatic actors delivering over-the-top performances. Pablo Schreiber of “Orange Is the New Black” re-invents himself as a towering, two-fisted leprechaun. And wait until you see Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”) as Media. Taking the form of various celebrities (Lucille Ball, David Bowie, Judy Garland), she’s the PR mouthpiece for the New Gods.
But McShane’s Mr. Wednesday is the glue that holds everything together.
Given that the series is very faithful to a book that’s more than a decade old, there should be no moratorium on spoilers anymore. But we’ll keep it general nevertheless: Mr. Wednesday is an old war god — you’ll figure out exactly who soon enough — and he’s a master of manipulation.
Everything that this sly old actor does onscreen is mesmerizing. He already has earned rave reviews from Gaiman, who also serves as a hands-on executive producer.
“When you write a beloved character like Mr. Wednesday — beloved despite of or because of all his faults — you get to watch the internet trying to cast the role,” Gaiman says. “I’ve seen a hundred names suggested, but few make me grin like Ian McShane does.”
Also worth watching
HOUSE MATES: Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist for ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and husband, Ben Aaron, a reporter for “Extra,” are going to show viewers how a couple of home-repair novices handle a fixer-upper. “Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger” premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday on DIY. There will be plenty of missteps. “I don’t know how to do any of this stuff,” Aaron admits. “I thought escrow was a soup!”
HERO WORSHIP: “Superheroes Decoded” is a two-part documentary special that explores the oft-surprising true beginnings of America’s top superhero characters, from mainstream favorites Superman and Batman to rebel heroes Iron Man and Wolverine. It airs at 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday on History.
American Gods
- 8 p.m. Sunday
- Starz
