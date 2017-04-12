Season two of ‘Little Women: Dallas’ makes a pit stop at TMS

After one of Texas Motor Speedway’s biggest weekends of the year, which ended in Jimmy Johnson’s win Sunday at the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, the track is getting a smaller dose of attention tonight.
From the ladies of “Little Women: Dallas,” a faux-reality show on Lifetime, to be exact.
The show that tripped and fell into a second season is making its second trip to Fort Worth, after the bulk of the season one opener was set in Funkytown as well. Part of tonight’s episode, which can be cringe-watched at 9 p.m., was actually filmed during November’s AAA Texas 500 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.
Just take a look at the fun that awaits:
Though tonight’s episode is titled “Birthday Blow-Out” (Perhaps foreshadowing an unfortunate go-carting incident? Who knows!), from the season preview above, it appears that the small fortune of season two’s scripted guilty-pleasure story lines will include a pregnancy scare, a proposal and a lawsuit.
A reminder that, in life, it’s truly the little things that matter the most.
