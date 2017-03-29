Southfork Ranch offers ‘A Day at the Ranch’

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:44 Straight-line winds knocked down trees all across the Metroplex

0:52 Heavy rain and high winds in Fort Worth

1:12 Sirens and storms strike overnight in downtown Fort Worth

0:47 Eight trees damage home in Park Hill Neighborhood

0:44 TCU's Dixon breaks down the win over UCF

1:00 D.C man forgets to cover his face for first half of robbery

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station