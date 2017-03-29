Southfork Ranch offers ‘A Day at the Ranch’

Parker’s Southfork Ranch, where the Ewing clan in the TV show “Dallas” supposedly lived, has long been a North Texas tourist attraction. Now, the ranch is broadening the visitors’ experience with the “A Day on the Ranch” option which includes a two-hour horse education session, a trail ride on horseback, deli lunch, a tour of the Ewing mansion, and a gift-shop credit.
Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. Guests must be at least eight years old and 48 inches tall and not exceed 240 pounds. Closed-toed shoes and long pants are required.
Cost is $230 plus tax per person for two guests, $170 plus tax per person for three, $135 plus tax per person for four, $125 per person plus tax for five, and $115 per person plus tax for six. For more information, visit www.southforkranch.com, call 972 4442-7800, ext. 214 or email jwilliams@southforkranch.com.
Comments