HGTV gives ‘Flip or Flop Fort Worth’ a green light

In early March, the Star-Telegram reported that HGTV was planning several spinoffs of its popular show “Flip or Flop,” with Fort Worth among the potential new locations.
Now it’s no longer potential. The network announced this week that “Flip or Flop Fort Worth,” featuring military veterans Andy and Ashley Williams, will be among the spinoffs, featuring “five new duos and titles set in cities across the United States.”
The Williamses got a test-drive in February when a pilot episode, “Flipping Texas,” aired. According to the synopsis, the Williamses “buy, fix and flip a rundown ranch-style house in Hurst, Texas. With a tight budget and a tighter timeline, can Andy and Ashley transform this dilapidated dump into a stand-out, modern ranch and turn a profit? Or will their hard work and investment go down the drain?”
If you want to find out the answers to those questions, the episode repeats at 11 a.m. Central this Saturday, as in March 25.
“The first play went well and we appreciate all the support the people of Fort Worth are giving to the pilot,” Andy said in the earlier Star-Telegram story, which reported that the couple has renovated 49 houses. The two met while in Iraq and hope to use their platform to empower other veterans.
In a clip of “Flipping Texas,” the couple take their two kids, ages 3 and 4, on a drive looking for houses to flip, calling it “Driving for Dollars.”
“I see a pretty house, Mommy,” their daughter says in the clip, to which Ashley replies: “We don’t want to see pretty houses; we want to see ugly houses.” Ugly houses that they can make pretty.
The first of the spinoffs, “Flip or Flop Vegas,” premieres at 8 p.m. Central on April 6. Other spinoffs include “Flip or Flop Atlanta,” “Flip or Flop Nashville” (featuring a real-estate expert named Page Turner — we’re not making that up — and former Baltimore Ravens cornerback DeRon Jenkins) and “Flip or Flop Chicago.” Except for “Vegas,” all the spinoffs are described as having working titles, so they’re subject to change.
The original “Flip or Flop” features California house-flippers Tarek and Christina El Moussa; coincidentally, Christina has been causing quite an online stir today because of a photo she posted on Instagram featuring her and her daughter posing in bikinis, which some commenters have deemed “inappropriate.” The El Moussas also got a lot of attention when they split up last year.
“The tremendous, consistent ratings success of the original ‘Flip or Flop’ with Tarek and Christina El Moussa inspired us to take a new look at house flipping programming,” Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development for HGTV (and several sibling channels) says in a release. “We saw an opportunity to highlight what works in other regions by featuring successful couples that had mastered the art of flipping in their town.”
An air date for “Fort Worth Flip or Flop” has not yet been announced, although the earlier Star-Telegram story indicated that it will air early next year.
Comments