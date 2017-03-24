HGTV gives ‘Flip or Flop Fort Worth’ a green light

0:25 Natural gas leak in downtown Fort Worth forces evacuations Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:41 TCU among the NIT final four teams

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:45 Jonathan Lucroy and Sam Dyson discuss their WBC experience