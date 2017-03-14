East Texas native cast in ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff

Expect even more “soft kitty” lullabies and superhero debate from CBS.
CBS announced Monday a spinoff of the popular “The Big Bang Theory,” one that will follow Sheldon Cooper’s upbringing in East Texas and his adventures in high school as a 9-year-old.
Cooper, played by Houston native Jim Parsons on “The Big Bang Theory,” will be portrayed by Iain Armitage, 9, on the spinoff, which is tentatively called “Young Sheldon.”
To play Sheldon’s athletic older brother, Hollywood turned to another Texan: Ore City native Montana Jordan, 14. He recently wrapped up a Josh Brolin project called “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.” He said his East Texas accent filtered through while filming.
Ore City teen cast in @bigbangtheory spinoff https://t.co/o5Mv6wr5W3 pic.twitter.com/IKnk2wkrj4— Longview News (@newsjournal) March 14, 2017
“They loved it,” Jordan told the Longview News Journal. “Some of the scenes, they didn’t understand my language; they didn’t understand my accent. I guess people in L.A. can’t understand this kind of accent, so we had to redo some scenes.”
Angie Edgar, his agent, said Jordan sent in a taped audition for the spinoff and was flown in for an audition earlier this month.
She told the newspaper that the spinoff has already been picked up for a full season. It will film this summer and broadcast in the 2017-18 season.
Jordan said his family plans to move to California for filming.
“I’ll make my family and friends proud,” Jordan told the News Journal.
Parsons has signed on to narrate as the adult Sheldon. Zoe Perry, the daughter of Laurie Metcalf, who plays Sheldon’s mom on “Big Bang Theory,” has been cast as Sheldon’s mom on the spinoff.
Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak will be as executive producers. Jon Favreau reportedly will direct the first episode.
