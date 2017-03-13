Sons of Anarchy spinoff roaring into Dallas for casting call

“Sons of Anarchy,” the sometimes brutal (and sometimes funny) motorcycle-club drama that ran from 2008 to 2014 on FX, has parked its bikes. But series creator Kurt Sutter — who looks like the kind of guy you don’t want to mess with (and played one, “Big Otto,” on the show) — is revving up for a spinoff. And you have a chance to be in it.
“Mayans MC,” which tells the story of Sons of Anarchy rivals the Mayans Motorcycle Club, will hold a casting call Saturday in Dallas, according to 2017 Casting Calls. Auditions will also take place in Austin and San Antonio.
The Casting Calls website doesn’t have a lot of detail — including such tidbits as where the auditions are happening, and similar sites aren’t much help. But there is a talent application (click the link above), which doesn’t really ask for a lot: name, birthdate, phone number, email, ZIP code and photo (although the photo is listed as “optional,” it’s always a good idea to supply at least a head shot for a casting call).
The Internet Movie Database page for “Mayans MC” is sketchy, and there is no air date yet. There is this line in the “trivia” section: “Elgin James will share credit with Kurt Sutter on the creation of the ‘Mayans MC’ series and the two plan to bring a strong Latino voice to the show that will more accurately represent their culture.”
According to Deadline Hollywood, Edward James Olmos has signed on to star in the spinoff, which “will focus on the struggles of EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.” Olmos will play Reyes’ father, a man with a past struggling to lead his sons down a lawful path, Deadline reports.
Other cast members include Richard Cabral (“American Crime”), JD Pardo (as EZ Reyes), John Ortiz, Antonio Jaramillo and Clayton Cardenas, Deadline reports.
Although nothing is mentioned about this in the casting-call notice, it seems reasonable to assume that motorcycle-riding skills would be a plus — although not every character on “SOA” rode a bike.
