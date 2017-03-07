North Texan gets a taste of reality TV in ‘Kicking & Screaming’

Brady Cervantes can fend for himself in the wilderness.
The native North Texan is a former Marine scout sniper who served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He currently manages a ranch in Gatesville, about 120 miles south of Fort Worth. Every fall, he heads up to Montana to serve as a guide during elk hunts.
So when Cervantes trekked into an island jungle in Fiji to participate in a new survival reality-competition show, he figured he was pretty much ready for anything.
But the producers of “Kicking & Screaming,” which premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday on Fox, threw Cervantes and his fellow participants a curveball.
Or as he puts it, “They played a dirty trick on us.”
The show rounded up 10 very capable survival types (from military veterans like Cervantes to a wilderness guide and a lifelong Boy Scout), then assigned each one a tenderfoot for a teammate.
“I was pretty excited to get the opportunity to test myself,” Cervantes says. “Then, when they threw that at us, I was like, ‘Oh, no!’”
The result feels like a crazy funhouse-mirror version of “Survivor.” Some of the novices literally arrive in the jungle trying to roll designer luggage behind them.
These pampered souls are so ill-suited for the challenges that await, it’s up to their partners to drag them — kicking and screaming, if necessary — across rugged terrain and raging rivers.
Cervantes drew Claire Schreiner, a former Miss Wyoming who competed in the Miss USA 2010 pageant, as his partner.
“Thank god my military training taught me how to adapt and overcome,” Cervantes says.
Actually, as the show progresses, Schreiner turns out to be more capable than Cervantes expected. He still does a lot of the heavy lifting, because this is his turf. But they prove to be a competitive team — no spoilers here regarding how far they advance — and she deserves much of the credit.
“She surprised the heck out of me,” he says. “I couldn’t have done a thing without her. As far as credit in the partnership, I give it all to her. The strides she makes while we’re out there are amazing.”
The show is created by Matt Kunitz, the creator of “Fear Factor.” As for the Jeff Probst-style hosting duties, they went to actress Hannah Simone, who co-stars in “New Girl” (as Zooey Deschanel’s best friend, Cece).
The winning team at season’s end will split a $500,000 prize, which was a big factor in Cervantes saying yes after a field producer approached him via Instagram.
“I decided if I win the money, I can give back to my brothers and sisters in the veteran community who need this money, especially with transition,” he says.
Cervantes, who graduated from Coppell High School in 2006, went into the Marine Corps after high school. His combat tours included two in Iraq’s Al Anbar province and two in Afghanistan.
He has seen quite a lot of the world in the past decade, but he had never been to the South Pacific, another reason he decided to participate in the show.
“After the filming was done, I stuck around for a little while,” Cervantes says. “A buddy and I drove across the island to a city that not many tourists go to and immersed ourselves into the culture. That’s the best way I know to learn about a place and to enjoy it.
“It was really neat to see how people there go about their everyday lives. It was an amazing experience to add to the many places I’ve been.”
And in retrospect, Cervantes doesn’t even mind that the producers pulled that “dirty trick.”
“I love that they put comedy into the show, because the one thing everyone can relate to is laughter,” he says. “If the show inspires people to step out of their comfort zones and try something new, then I’ll be a happy camper.”
Kicking & Screaming
- 8 p.m. Thursday
- KDFW/Channel 4
