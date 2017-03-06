New Amy Schumer special on Netflix goes too far, too long on her favorite subject

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber

0:45 What are the healthcare needs in Tarrant County?

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:12 TCU's Dixon reflects on need for faster starts in Big 12 play

3:04 Six Flags debuts new VR coaster experience