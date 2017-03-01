Ken Burns coming to Dallas for ‘Vietnam War’ preview

Ken Burns, known for his epic, multipart documentaries, has told war stories before, with “The Civil War” and “The War,” the latter about World War II. His latest, “The Vietnam War,” which will air in September, will be a 10-episode documentary on a particularly difficult topic that should stir a lot of conversation.
You can be a direct participant in that conversation Burns and Lynn Novick, who co-directed all three war documentaries as well as such high-profile Burns projects as “Jazz” and “Baseball,” come to Dallas in April for a preview screening of the documentary.
The screening was announced Wednesday by KERA, which will air “The Vietnam War” on KERA/Channel 13. Krys Boyd, host of “Think” on KERA/90.1 FM, will moderate a discussion afterward with Burns and Novick.
No, you won’t be watching all 10 episodes in a theater. The screening will feature “select clips from the new series,” according to a release. The documentary will feature nearly 100 interview subjects, including Americans who fought in the war and those who opposed it, and Vietnamese troops and civilians.
The screening is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 25 at the Naomi Bruton Theater, 650 S. Griffin St. in downtown Dallas (the theater is part of the massive Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center).
Tickets are free, but seating is limited and reservations are required. For reservations, go to kera.org or go here.
