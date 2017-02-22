Fort Worth actor steps into Elvis’ blue suede shoes for new CMT series

It’s good to be King.
Drake Milligan, a Fort Worth-based singer and actor, has had the time of his life portraying the legendary Elvis Presley in CMT’s Sun Records, a new TV series about the early 1950s Memphis rock-and-roll scene.
“It doesn’t get much better than playing Elvis during the early days of his career,” says the 18-year-old, an uncanny look-alike and sound-alike.
“In about a year’s time, Elvis went from being very poor and living with his family in government housing in Memphis to all of a sudden being the biggest star in the world. Once fame hit, there was a lot of temptation and also a lot of stress.
“That’s a great story arc and a great character transition to get to play.”
The series, an ideal fit for the network that rescued ABC’s acclaimed country-music soap Nashville from cancellation, premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday.
Elvis Presley is a role that Milligan has been mastering since he was 9 years old.
Milligan was a kid when he discovered the wonder of Elvis and started performing as a tribute artist. Before long, he was turning heads at local costume contests and talent shows. He won junior competitions at Elvis festivals in Memphis and Toronto.
At age 16, he portrayed young Elvis in a short film called Nobody.
Then came the announcement last February that CMT was looking to cast a young Elvis (as well as a young Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, B.B. King and Ike Turner) in a TV series version of the Tony-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet.
Milligan — who was born in Arlington and grew up in Mansfield, attending Legacy High School — found out about the open call auditions on Facebook and decided to give it a try.
“It was kind of on a whim that I went,” he says. “Then I ended up having to battle my way through. I was too young to audition at first, because they had clearly stated that you had to be 18 or older — that’s all they wanted — and I was 17 at the time. I had to convince them I was serious.”
Auditions were held in the historic Humes Preparatory Academy Middle School (formerly Humes High), which was Presley’s Memphis alma mater.
“It ended up going really well,” Milligan says. “I got a call about two weeks later that I had the part.”
The eight-episode series begins with Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (played by Chad Michael Murray) opening his studio in Memphis and scouring the city’s vibrant music scene for new talent and a new sound.
With young musicians such as Presley, Cash, Perkins and Lewis combining the styles of hillbilly country with 1950s R&B, the music coming out of Sun Records changed the course of music forever.
In short, the story that this series tells is of the birth of rock ’n’ roll.
Milligan savored every day of the experience.
“We filmed for four months last year in Memphis,” he says. “We were surrounded by history. Some parts of the city haven’t changed all that much over the years. And you’re always aware, ‘I’m walking the same streets that these guys walked 60 years ago.’
“The production company also built a copy of Sun Records for us to film in that looks exactly like the real one. When we were on set and you had all these old cars and everyone in period costume, it was like stepping into a time machine and landing in 1950s Memphis.”
When we meet Elvis in the series, he’s still just a talented nobody with an outsider attitude and a lot of musical curiosity. We see him shocking people in his community by wandering into the “wrong” neighborhoods so he can listen to soulful gospel music in the city’s black churches.
“That was one of the coolest things about Elvis,” Milligan says. “In a time when going into places like that was just unheard of, Elvis didn’t care what anybody thought. He heard good music, music with feeling, and he enjoyed it. Simple as that.
“My favorite Elvis era has always been his early Sun Records stuff. It was raw, just Elvis singing what he felt. It had all the influences of black blues that came out of Memphis and these gospel quartets that he loved. You can really hear that in his music from Sun.
“That’s one of the great things that you see in this show. This was a time when racism was still very rampant, but the music that came out of Sun Studio was absolutely color blind. It was all about feeling. It was music that anybody could understand and that made a step towards bettering the world for everyone.”
Now that filming of Sun Records is over, Milligan is trying to figure out his next move.
“I would love for the series to continue, first of all,” he says. “But I’d also like to act in something that’s totally almost opposite of Elvis.
“At the same time, I’ve always wanted to make my own music, always wanted to go into country music. I recently started writing a little bit, trying to find my own sound.
“We’ll see what happens.”
Sun Records
- 9 p.m. Thursday
- CMT
