Will Jimmy Kimmel be up to the challenge as Oscars host?

Jimmy Kimmel, who’s hosting Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony for the first time, has nothing to worry about.
The late-night talk show host has emceed showbiz awards shows before — including the Emmys (twice) and the American Music Awards (four times) — and in every outing, he did just fine.
He also has hosted more than a decade of “After the Oscars” comedy specials on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
But this is the big show, one that Kimmel notes “can be a no-win type of proposition.”
If he does a bang-up job and avoids the many pitfalls, the somewhat hollow accomplishment will be that he met viewer expectations. And if he bombs? “People tear you apart for the rest of your life.”
To Kimmel’s way of thinking, here’s the reason the gig can be so challenging: “The audience at home wants to see you tear everyone to pieces. But for the people in the room, it’s just the greatest night of their lives and all I can do is ruin it. So it’s a high-wire act.
“So why am I doing this? I don’t know. It’s a very good question. I ask myself that question as I go to sleep every night.”
Actually, the simple answer is that Kimmel couldn’t resist when he got the invitation.
He’s a longtime movie lover and Academy Awards viewer. “I think I’ve watched every Oscar telecast since I’ve been 7 years old,” he says.
He also was flattered to be placed in the same league as many of his comedy heroes who have been Oscars emcees. “Steve Martin, Billy Crystal, David Letterman, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock — to be included in this group is humbling,” he says. “It’s something very few comics get the opportunity to do.”
What’s more, it’s exciting to be part of an event in which something unexpected most certainly will happen.
One of Kimmel’s favorite Oscar ceremony highlights from years past was Italian filmmaker Roberto Benigni’s over-the-top reaction when “Life Is Beautiful” won Best Foreign Language Film in 1999.
“Remember when he walked across the seats (to get to the stage)?” he says. “It was almost punk rock. It was some combination of Fred Astaire and crowd surfing.
“I’d never heard of the guy before. … I’ve always been interested in him since then.”
Kimmel says he’s not approaching this gig as if it’s his first time hosting the Oscars. “I think of this as my LAST time hosting the Oscars,” he jokes.
If it’s a perfect evening, Kimmel says, Oscar viewers at home will wind up getting three things.
No. 1, “Everyone focuses on the length of the show. The shows go too long. I think you want the show to run at a brisk pace.”
No. 2, “I think you want a host who’s commenting on things as they happen.”
And No. 3? “Maybe a pizza comes to your door.”
