Romantic movies to watch at home with your Valentine

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and romance is in the air.
To celebrate your love for your significant other (or potential significant other), how about following up that candle-lit steak dinner and bouquet of flowers with a snuggle on the couch in front of a romantic movie?
But not just any movie. You’ll want to select the film with the appropriate theme, depending on where you are in the relationship.
Do you want to make beautiful music together? Check out “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952) or “Grease” (1978). Are you celebrating an anniversary, like maybe your 10th Valentine’s Day together? Try “The Anniversary Party” (2001).
Before you queue up Netflix and waste precious time searching for the perfect flick, here are nine more suggestions for movies that will help you set the tone for your evening.
When you want to express your undying love
“Titanic” (1997)
Rated PG-13
“Jack … Rose … Jack … Rose.” By the time the credits role in “Titanic,” you may be tired of hearing these names, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t an excellent film. Director James Cameron masterfully tells the true story of the sinking of the “unsinkable” RMS Titanic, interwoven with a fictional love story that, while hardly original, resonates with viewers in timeless fashion: an aristocratic beauty (Kate Winslet) spurns her snobby fiancé in favor of a likable pauper (Leonardo DiCaprio).
Even though passage aboard the ship secures his doom, Jack says he was glad he made the trip: “Winning that ticket, Rose, was the best thing that ever happened to me … it brought me to you.”
When you want to be more than friends
“When Harry Met Sally …” (1989)
Rated R
Directed by the highly versatile Rob Reiner (“The Princess Bride,” “This Is Spinal Tap”), “When Harry Met Sally…” stars Billy Crystal as Harry, who warns Sally (Meg Ryan) that friendship is impossible between a man and a woman because “the sex part always gets in the way.”
Whether this is true or not, you and your crush will enjoy this witty rom-com, which features two charming characters who form a friendship that leads to something more. As a bonus, the film features the late, great Carrie Fisher in a supporting role.
When you’re a geek in love
“Little Shop of Horrors” (1986)
PG-13
Do you have to take out your retainer to kiss? Is your idea of the perfect date a trip to the comic book store? Then check out the 1986 remake of “Little Shop of Horrors,” a musical horror comedy directed by Frank Oz (“The Dark Crystal”).
Nerdy flower shop assistant Seymour (Rick Moranis) falls in love his blond co-worker Audrey (Ellen Greene). Unfortunately, Audrey’s dating a sadistic, motorcycle-riding dentist (Steve Martin), who loves to torture people in his chair (including a masochistic Bill Murray).
Things ramp up when a giant plant in the shop starts devouring people, but the heart of the film remains the romance between Seymour and Audrey, the latter of whom sings the show-stopping number, “Suddenly Seymour.”
This is a film that’s as funny as it is sweet.
When you’re dating your rival
“You’ve Got Mail” (1998)
Rated PG
Set during an era when the internet was new to many people and no one could possibly imagine a world without bookstores, “You’ve Got Mail” is the spiritual successor to “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993). Both were directed by Nora Ephron, and both star the eminently likable Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.
This time, instead of connecting from far away, Hanks and Ryan are rival bookstore owners, but they don’t know it, at least not at first — they meet online in an AOL chatroom. Although the plot is somewhat contrived (in real life, they probably would have discovered each other’s identities much sooner), this is a fun time capsule of a film where you’ll root for the couple to get together.
When your love is forbidden
“Romeo and Juliet” (1968)
PG
Is your family against your romantic relationship? Do your friends think your significant other is too old, too young, from the wrong family or just plain bad for you? Regardless of the reason, forbidden romance can be problematic (but hopefully not lethal), as best exemplified by this take on Shakespeare’s timeless classic.
The story of “Romeo and Juliet” has been filmed many times (including Robert Wise’s “West Side Story,” which adapts the plot to New York gang warfare), but Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 interpretation remains our favorite, thanks to its gorgeous costumes, excellent music (including the hauntingly beautiful “What Is a Youth?”), impassioned leads (Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey) and high degree of fidelity to the original play.
When your relationship is quirky and complex
“Annie Hall” (1977)
Rated PG
Whether your relationship is foundering like a “dead shark,” or you find that “love is too weak a word” for how you feel (perhaps you “luuurve,” “loave” or even “luff” your romantic partner), you should check out “Annie Hall,” the winner of the Best Picture Oscar and the brainiest of all the romantic comedies.
While Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) and Annie Hall (Diane Keaton) ultimately go their separate ways, you can’t help but enjoy the neurotic roller coaster ride that is their courtship, which includes a “four-hour documentary on Nazis,” a brief assist from philosopher Marshall McLuhan and a chaotic, but hilarious lobster boil for two. Keep an eye out for a morbidly creepy Christopher Walken, who plays Annie’s brother Duane.
When you’re a hipster in love
“High Fidelity” (2000)
Rated R
A record store owner named Rob (John Cusack) has recently broken up with his girlfriend Laura (Iben Hjejle), the latest in a series of breakups. Since he and his buddies at work (including a manic, music trivia-obsessed Jack Black) are perpetual list makers, this latest setback causes him to make a list of his top-five breakups, gleeful in the knowledge that Laura didn’t make the cut. Later, he makes a list of reasons he misses her.
If you and your romantic partner are simply too cool for a typical rom-com, give this one a spin. If nothing else, you’ll appreciate the music and the hip protagonist, who breaks the fourth wall time and again.
When you want to pop the question
“Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994)
Rated R
Filmed for the measly sum of $4 million, the distinctly British film brought in nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Clearly, the film resonated with viewers — male and female alike — so this is a safe bet for a Valentine’s Day date, especially for those with marriage on their mind.
Hugh Grant stars as Charles, a confirmed bachelor who falls for an American named Carrie, played by Andie MacDowell. They meet (and flirt) at a wedding and keep running into each other at subsequent events (hence the title), and much merriment ensues, including the antics of Gareth (Simon Callow), a jolly soul who eats and drinks to excess. Even if marriage isn’t your bag, you may still enjoy the film, because it’s about friendship as well.
When your love is eternal
“The Notebook” (2004)
Rated PG-13
Based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, “The Notebook” is told in flashback form, with Duke (James Garner), an elderly man in a nursing home, telling a love story to Allie (Gena Rowlands), a fellow patient suffering from Alzheimer’s. Allie enjoys the story so much that, for brief moments, it jogs her hazy memory into focus.
Set during the 1940s, the story revolves around Noah (Ryan Gosling), a poor lumberyard worker, and Allie (Rachel McAdams), his rich girlfriend. The young couple, destined to love one another till “death do us part,” is imbued with an innocence that is pretty much impossible in modern times.
Brett Weiss is the author of “Retro Pop Culture A to Z: From Atari 2600 to Zombie Films.”
