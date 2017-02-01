Bill Paxton has a blast playing dirty in TV version of ‘Training Day’

When Bill Paxton was a boy, he was a die-hard Clint Eastwood fan.
“He was one of my big heroes growing up,” the Fort Worth-born and -raised actor says. “I especially loved the Westerns and the Dirty Harry movies.”
Now Paxton is having the time of his life channeling Eastwood’s Harry Callahan, the maverick rules-breaking cop with a gunfighter’s code.
He’s doing it in Training Day, a TV series that premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday on CBS.
The show shares its title and basic premise with the 2001 Denzel Washington movie, but it’s more similar in tone to Dirty Harry or to the giddy “Lethal Weapon” buddy-cop movies.
“This is a departure from Training Day the movie, that’s for sure,” Paxton says of the series. “The movie is very dark and ultimately a tragedy. Denzel’s character is someone who started out as a good cop but now is just as dirty as the bad guys, so dirty he actually sets up his partner to be killed.
“My character has not gone that far down that road.”
Paxton plays Frank Rourke, head of the LAPD’s Special Investigation Section, a task force that hunts the most dangerous criminals in the city. Frank and his team get results, but he’s not shy or apologetic about breaking the law to enforce it.
Frank’s new partner/trainee is Kyle Craig (played by Justin Cornwell), an idealistic cop who has been instructed to spy on the SIS boss and to report his findings to the department’s top brass.
Kyle’s dilemma: He begrudgingly recognizes that Frank, while operating in morally gray territory, is not a bad guy.
Besides, Frank talks a good game. He’s the kind of guy who could sell ice cubes in the Arctic. He makes you almost believe his renegade police tactics are OK because they’re ultimately for a greater good.
“You’re damn right about that,” Paxton says. “He really is quite the salesman — and he’s determined to sell Kyle on the merits of the program.
“I love the introduction of my character in the pilot. We see him trying to break into a vending machine and he immediate wants to recruit a kid to help him do it, but the kid says, ‘Hey, that’s stealing.’
“Then Frank finds out that the kid got beat up by a drug gang because he won’t be a lookout for them. All of a sudden he’s like, ‘Who are these guys giving you a hard time? Let’s go pay them a visit.’”
Next thing you know, the drug dealer’s house is in flames and Frank helps himself to a satchel full of drug money (which he’ll use to set up a college scholarship for the boy).
It’s a noble act of corruption — and precisely the kind of thing Dirty Harry might do in his movies.
Paxton also does voiceovers at the beginning of each episode that are reminiscent of Eastwood’s trademark sandpaper vocals. “They’re definitely an homage to Harry Callahan,” the actor says.
Although Paxton made a name for himself in feature films (acting in hits such as Aliens, Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic), much of his best work in the past decade has been on TV (Big Love, Hatfields & McCoys, Texas Rising).
Paxton doesn’t especially care whether the work winds up on a big screen or a small one. He just wants to take on the best roles available to him.
Frank Rourke is the kind of sardonic character that plays to his strengths as a performer.
Besides, playing cops and robbers in a TV series is like reliving his childhood — only now he gets to do it with more realistic props and more talented playmates.
“It’s so much fun to do this,” he says.
Training Day
- 9 p.m. Thursday
- KTVT/Channel 11
Comments