New ‘Witness’ gives Agatha Christie fans another crack at crime scene

A killer plot twist never gets old.
The great Agatha Christie, the English whodunit writer known as the “Queen of Crime,” concocted a doozy of a twist — actually, there were several humdingers — in her play Witness for the Prosecution, which opened on the London stage in 1953 and inspired an Oscar-nominated film version in 1957.
A lavish new version, Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution, is a BBC production making its U.S. debut Monday on Acorn TV, a streaming service specializing in British drama.
After six decades, it’s still a great story — no matter how many times or in how many ways it’s told.
The plot involves the trial of a young man accused of murdering a rich, older widow who was smitten with him and who made him the beneficiary in her will. While trying to exonerate his client, solicitor John Mayhew must discredit damning testimony from the accused’s wife.
This version — which is actually based on Christie’s original 1925 short story, as opposed to the play or the film — stars Toby Jones (as John Mayhew), Andrea Riseborough (in the title role, as Romaine Heilger), Billy Howle (as murder suspect Leonard Vole) and Kim Cattrall (as murder victim Emily French).
Cast members can’t quit singing their praises of Dame Agatha.
“Agatha Christie, as I understand it, is the bestselling author of all time after Shakespeare and the Bible, so I think it is hard not to have heard of her novels or seen an adaptation on television or film,” says Jones, who also played Truman Capote in 2006’s Infamous and Alfred Hitchcock in 2012’s The Girl.
“I remember as a kid going to the cinema to see Death on the Nile, starring Peter Ustinov (as detective Hercule Poirot), and I had the pleasure of playing a part in the television version of Murder on the Orient Express (in 2010).
“Like Shakespeare, Agatha Christie is something that you can just absorb.”
Howle says he literally grew up with Agatha Christie stories.
“As a kid, I spent a lot of time with my grandparents,” he remembers. “My maternal grandmother would sit, before binge watching existed, and watch Poirot until the cows came home. You couldn’t pull her away from it.
“And I remember watching the film Murder on the Orient Express (the 1974 version) and having a morbid curiosity about the intrigue and mystery. It became fascinating to me. I caught the bug and became interested, or morbidly curious, in murder stories and the darker facets of our shared human existence.”
As for Cattrall, the former Sex and the City star, she was once involved in a version of Witness for the Prosecution that never quite made it to the Broadway stage.
“We wanted to bring it to Broadway, but the producers got cold feet and withdrew in the end,” she says. “I was actually playing the role of Romaine in the workshop.
“So when they asked if I was interested in playing Emily French, I said ‘Yes, absolutely!’
“I’ve always loved Agatha Christie and I always loved murder mysteries. My mum was a big murder mystery buff and there was always an Alfred Hitchcock or Agatha Christie in the house.
“But never did I think I would be one of Christie’s victims!”
Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution
Available for streaming on Acorn TV (acorn.tv) beginning Monday
