North Texans compete on ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’

If there’s a new reality/competition show, you know there are going to be North Texans involved.
And so it is with Ultimate Beastmaster, a Netflix Ninja Warrior-like sweatfest executive produced by Sylvester Stallone in which 108 competitors from six countries will go up against each other on a downright diabolical obstacle course named The Beast. According to the Dallas Morning News, two DFW residents taking part and they are former Cowboys wide receiver, New England Patriot, and New York Giant Isaiah Stanback who now co-owns Steadfast Fitness and Performance in Coppell; and Steven Tucker, a rock climber who owns Dyno-Rock Indoor Climbing Center in Arlington. The two are bringing very different skill sets to the game so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.
The show’s 10 episodes will be released Feb. 24. The six countries represented are Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Germany, Japan and, of course, the United States. There will be six versions of the show, one for each territory in its own language.
Hosting the English-language version are Terry Crews of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Charissa Thompson of Extra TV and Fox Sports. This cross-continental approach shouldn’t be a surprise now that Netflix is available in well over 100 countries. They want that global reach.
