Matt Czuchry: New ‘Gilmore Girls’ ending seems perfect

Gilmore Girls fans finally got what they’ve been waiting for when four new episodes of the series were released on Netflix two weeks ago.
But after viewers gobbled up those 90-minute installments, they asked: Now what? The show’s much-hyped final four words left things open-ended for the fast-talking, pop-culture-loving, coffee- and junk-food-obsessed mother-daughter duo played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.
Matt Czuchry who played Logan, one of Bledel’s character’s love interests, says he doesn’t think it ended on a cliff-hanger.
“For me, when you look at everything in its entirety and you look at the seven seasons and you look at these new four chapters, to me it’s full circle. To me it is much more … an ending than a cliff-hanger,” he said in a recent interview. Here are more excerpts from our chat with Czuchry.
Can you see how some fans would see the ending of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as a cliff-hanger?
I can understand how some people think that the last four words feel like a cliff-hanger, certainly it can feel that maybe in the beginning when you first hear those words you’re like, ‘Oh! What? That’s the end?’ … What I like about it is it’s open-ended like life is.
We don’t have all the answers in life, and fans don’t have all the answers to those questions, but that’s the way life works and so I like that about it.
Do you think there’s any possibility there could be more episodes?
If fans do want to see more after this journey … after those last four words, it means we all did our jobs well. If they were tired of it, if they didn’t want any more and they were done with it, then we’d be having a different conversation.
So if fans want to have more, that’s great. I love this character of Logan. I love this world. It’s so unique. (Series creator, executive producer Amy (Sherman-Palladino) and (executive producer) Dan (Palladino) and their writing, it’s so fast-paced, it’s so specific, the world that they’ve created in Stars Hollow with all these characters is incredible.
… For me, if there is more or there’s more talks about it and I’m asked, that’s certainly something that I’m gonna look at because I love Amy and Dan, I love Logan, and I love this world that they’ve created.
Was it difficult to resume the character nine years later?
What was nice with this is I had some time to prepare, we did table reads. It was over the phone.
Also, what was nice was in 2015 when we did the Austin Television Festival, I watched all the episodes Logan was in, not knowing there would ever be new stories to tell, but what happened with that is I got in touch with that character.
When I showed up on set with Alexis, it was like we had never left.
What about CBS’ The Good Wife spin-off, The Good Fight? (The series will begin streaming on its CBS All Access service on Feb. 19.) Will we see your Good Wife character Cary Agos at all?
There haven’t been any conversations on either side, so I’m not sure on that.
You’ve had two TV shows with two great roles. How do you feel about that?
I’m incredibly grateful for both of those shows, both of those characters, because I know how rare it is.
