Dad needs barbecue: Here's where to find all you can eat

Father's Day has a new menu.

Several restaurants are offering barbecue lunches for Dad, and I'm not talking about a cheap plate lunch.

▪ Fearing's in Dallas leads the way with a "Blues, Bourbon, Brews and Barbeque" lunch featuring smoked prime rib, brisket from the Celina-based A Bar N Ranch, elk sausage or "paper-bag-shook" fried chicken.

The $100 ticket — yes, $100 — includes a Cody Jasper music show and outdoor festival at Fearing's, in the Ritz-Carlton at 2121 McKinney Ave..; 214-922-4848, fearingsrestaurant.com

▪ Cast Iron in the Omni Fort Worth is serving a $59 "Man vs. Brunch" all-you-can-eat holiday buffet.

It features coffee-smoked brisket with honey-chipotle sauce, chili-rubbed roast suckling pig and wild boar sausage, plus the restaurants' popular venison chili,

Other buffet items include Buffalo roast chicken, grilled mahi-mahi and a breakfast buffet with buttermilk or cheddar biscuits, sorghum syrup and pepper gravy; 1300 Houston St., 817-350-4106, omnihotels.com.

▪ Winslow's Wine Cafe is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a $25 barbecue buffet.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel will eat free, and $5 of each meal will be donated to support firefighters.

Winslow's also will serve brunch items; 4101 Camp Bowie Blvd., 817-546-6843;

It's a $12 deal at winslowswinecafe.com.

▪ Heim Barbecue is open, and also has a $265 take-home family lunch deal for 12.

Start with chopped brisket or pulled pork for 12. Add two pounds of Heim's signature bacon "burnt ends," plus twice-baked potato salad, slaw, relish and sauce.

Best of all: no waiting in line. It's a take-out deal at 817-233-2441.

Or take Dad to Heim beginning at 11 a.m. for Sunday lunch or dinner. It's also the day Heim serves smoked-sausage corny dogs; 1109 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-882-6970, heimbbq.com.

▪ The Fossil Rim Wildlife Center near Glen Rose is smoking up a $30 barbecue buffet in the Foothills Safari Camp.

.No word on who's catering, but Glen Rose is a good barbecue town; 2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, 254-897-2960, fossilrim.org.

▪ The new Billy's Oak Acres BBQ in west Fort Worth is launching a smoked prime rib weekend special.

Billy's serves the ideal combo for Dad: a family-style platter of brisket, ribs, sausage, pork and chicken-fried steak.

It also now serves a mountainous double cheeseburger with fresh-cut fries ($8.99).

Billy's is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, lunch Sunday at 7709 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, 817-731-2278, facebook.com/BillysOakAcresBbq.





▪ The Woodshed Smokehouse serves burgers beginning at 8 a.m., brisket and ribs from 11.

It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 3201 Riverfront Drive, 817-877-4545, woodshedsmokehouse.com.

▪ Also open Sunday: first-rate Meat U Anywhere in Grapevine and Trophy Club; Hard Eight BBQ, which also serves open-flame steaks, near Grapevine or in Roanoke or Stephenville; Cooper's Old-Time Pit Bar-B-Que, Fort Worth; Feedstore Bar-B-Q, Southlake; Big D Barbecue, Mansfield; and Woody Creek BBQ, Fort Worth.

▪ A new festival, the Birthright BBQ Bash in Dallas' Heritage Village is sold out. It features Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue in Austin and Todd David of Cattleack Barbecue, along others; birthrightbbqfest.com.





More Father's Day deals

Other good choices for Father's Day:

▪ Dad eats free on Father's Day (up to a $20 lunch) at Fish Creek Restaurant & Bar, Willow Park;

▪ Biscuits, grits and pork shoulder on the regular weekly brunch menu at Fixe Southern House in the Shops at Clearfork;

▪ A New York strip special for Father's Day at Meso Maya, either in downtown Fort Worth or Tanglewood;

▪ Blackberry juleps and Father's Day specials at NM Cafe in Neiman Marcus at Clearfork;

▪ Prime steaks at Ruth's Chris in Fort Worth or J.R.'s Steak and Grill in Colleyville,

Last call for anniversaries

It's the wrapup weekend for three restaurant anniversary celebrations:

▪ Small-town classic Jake and Dorothy's Cafe, 406 E. Washington St., Stephenville, celebrates 70 years with $6 sirloins Friday night and a 70-cent open-face chicken-fried steak sandwich with waffle fries Saturday night; 254-965-5211.

▪ The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, 2406 N. Main St., marks 18 years by serving an $18 garlic-stuffed tenderloin through Saturday; 817-740-8810.

▪ All Mama's Pizza locations celebrate 50 years by serving a $5 all-you-can-eat lunch buffet Friday, $15 extra-large pizzas Saturday and two large pizzas for $19.68 on Father's Day; six locations, mamaspizzas.net.