Emma and Travis Heim bringing BBQ to Magnolia Ave

From food truck to Magnolia Avenue, Emma and Travis Heim talk about their popular BBQ venture.
From food truck to Magnolia Avenue, Emma and Travis Heim talk about their popular BBQ venture.
Eats Beat

Dad needs barbecue: Here's where to find all you can eat

By Bud Kennedy

bud@star-telegram.com

June 13, 2018 07:22 AM

FORT WORTH

Father's Day has a new menu.

Several restaurants are offering barbecue lunches for Dad, and I'm not talking about a cheap plate lunch.

Fearing's in Dallas leads the way with a "Blues, Bourbon, Brews and Barbeque" lunch featuring smoked prime rib, brisket from the Celina-based A Bar N Ranch, elk sausage or "paper-bag-shook" fried chicken.

The $100 ticket — yes, $100 — includes a Cody Jasper music show and outdoor festival at Fearing's, in the Ritz-Carlton at 2121 McKinney Ave..; 214-922-4848, fearingsrestaurant.com

Cast Iron in the Omni Fort Worth is serving a $59 "Man vs. Brunch" all-you-can-eat holiday buffet.

It features coffee-smoked brisket with honey-chipotle sauce, chili-rubbed roast suckling pig and wild boar sausage, plus the restaurants' popular venison chili,

Other buffet items include Buffalo roast chicken, grilled mahi-mahi and a breakfast buffet with buttermilk or cheddar biscuits, sorghum syrup and pepper gravy; 1300 Houston St., 817-350-4106, omnihotels.com.

Winslow's Wine Cafe is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a $25 barbecue buffet.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel will eat free, and $5 of each meal will be donated to support firefighters.

Winslow's also will serve brunch items; 4101 Camp Bowie Blvd., 817-546-6843;

It's a $12 deal at winslowswinecafe.com.

Heim Barbecue is open, and also has a $265 take-home family lunch deal for 12.

Start with chopped brisket or pulled pork for 12. Add two pounds of Heim's signature bacon "burnt ends," plus twice-baked potato salad, slaw, relish and sauce.

Best of all: no waiting in line. It's a take-out deal at 817-233-2441.

Or take Dad to Heim beginning at 11 a.m. for Sunday lunch or dinner. It's also the day Heim serves smoked-sausage corny dogs; 1109 W. Magnolia Ave., 817-882-6970, heimbbq.com.

The Fossil Rim Wildlife Center near Glen Rose is smoking up a $30 barbecue buffet in the Foothills Safari Camp.

.No word on who's catering, but Glen Rose is a good barbecue town; 2299 County Road 2008, Glen Rose, 254-897-2960, fossilrim.org.

The new Billy's Oak Acres BBQ in west Fort Worth is launching a smoked prime rib weekend special.

Billy's serves the ideal combo for Dad: a family-style platter of brisket, ribs, sausage, pork and chicken-fried steak.

It also now serves a mountainous double cheeseburger with fresh-cut fries ($8.99).

Billy's is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, lunch Sunday at 7709 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, 817-731-2278, facebook.com/BillysOakAcresBbq.

The Woodshed Smokehouse serves burgers beginning at 8 a.m., brisket and ribs from 11.

It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily; 3201 Riverfront Drive, 817-877-4545, woodshedsmokehouse.com.

Also open Sunday: first-rate Meat U Anywhere in Grapevine and Trophy Club; Hard Eight BBQ, which also serves open-flame steaks, near Grapevine or in Roanoke or Stephenville; Cooper's Old-Time Pit Bar-B-Que, Fort Worth; Feedstore Bar-B-Q, Southlake; Big D Barbecue, Mansfield; and Woody Creek BBQ, Fort Worth.

A new festival, the Birthright BBQ Bash in Dallas' Heritage Village is sold out. It features Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue in Austin and Todd David of Cattleack Barbecue, along others; birthrightbbqfest.com.

More Father's Day deals

Other good choices for Father's Day:

Dad eats free on Father's Day (up to a $20 lunch) at Fish Creek Restaurant & Bar, Willow Park;

Biscuits, grits and pork shoulder on the regular weekly brunch menu at Fixe Southern House in the Shops at Clearfork;

A New York strip special for Father's Day at Meso Maya, either in downtown Fort Worth or Tanglewood;

Blackberry juleps and Father's Day specials at NM Cafe in Neiman Marcus at Clearfork;

Prime steaks at Ruth's Chris in Fort Worth or J.R.'s Steak and Grill in Colleyville,

Last call for anniversaries

It's the wrapup weekend for three restaurant anniversary celebrations:

Small-town classic Jake and Dorothy's Cafe, 406 E. Washington St., Stephenville, celebrates 70 years with $6 sirloins Friday night and a 70-cent open-face chicken-fried steak sandwich with waffle fries Saturday night; 254-965-5211.

The Lonesome Dove Western Bistro, 2406 N. Main St., marks 18 years by serving an $18 garlic-stuffed tenderloin through Saturday; 817-740-8810.

All Mama's Pizza locations celebrate 50 years by serving a $5 all-you-can-eat lunch buffet Friday, $15 extra-large pizzas Saturday and two large pizzas for $19.68 on Father's Day; six locations, mamaspizzas.net.

Bud Kennedy; 817-390-7538; @EatsBeat

