Where to go for prime rib? An old favorite has a 2-for-$80 special

Hey, Bud! My wife and I are celebrating our wedding anniversary. Can you recommend a couple of restaurants that serve great prime rib?
—Roy, Mansfield
I'm not sure I can. Most prime rib is, frankly, disappointing. In Dallas, the classic Lawry's prime rib chain is celebrating its 80th anniversary by serving an $80 three-course dinner for two throughout June (14655 Dallas Parkway). In Fort Worth, Billy's Oak Acres BBQ serves the best I've had lately, and Billy Woodrich is adding it to the regular weekend menu beginning Father's Day weekend (7709 Camp Bowie Blvd. West). Also, the Friday lunch special is prime rib at Lonesome Dove.
Hey, Bud! Can you recommend a good restaurant in Arlington to meet friends from Dallas?
—Marcelle, Fort Worth
Mercury Chophouse, atop Brookhollow Two, is a prime steakhouse with a skyline view overlooking the entertainment district. Nearby, Piccolo Mondo might be the best old-school Italian restaurant this side of Dallas. (It's in the Whole Foods shopping center.) For something different, try Havana Bar in south Arlington or Tandoor Cuisine in Fielder Plaza.
Hey, Bud! Is Ben Merritt still opening a restaurant near Texas Wesleyan?
—East sider
Yep. Checked this week and the permit sign is posted for Ben's Triple B, serving burgers, biscuits and brews.
