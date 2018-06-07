Here's the best cheap steak in town. (Also: Yes, Blake Shelton was at the Love Shack)

Sure, you could take Dad out for a $220 Kobe tenderloin at Father's Day lunch.

Or for the same $220, you could take him to La Rueda for a T-bone lunch — 17 times.

If money is thin this Father's Day, La Rueda ("The Wheel") serves what might be the best steak bargain in town.

For $12.99, you get a broiled T-bone, baked potato and a side item.

There's also a $12.99 rib-eye. (As a breakfast platter, both steaks cost $11.99.)

They're the most expensive items on the menu at this tiny, all-day restaurant in a 90-year-old house on Oakland Boulevard at Meadowbrook Drive.





I've written before about the Villagomez family's simple little restaurant with a big menu ranging from steaks and burgers to chimichangas and fajitas.

If somebpdy in your family wants biscuits and pancakes for breakfast but someone else wants chilaquiles or breakfast tacos, La Rueda is the place to make everyone happy.

There's a $6.50 lunch special weekdays. Chicken-fried chicken or steak platters cost $9.50, with sides items you don't usually find in a Tex-Mex restaurant such as baked potatoes or green beans.

La Rueda is open for breakfast and lunch daily, for dinner Monday through Saturday at 2317 Oakland Blvd., 817-535-3792, facebook.com/laruedarestaurant.

A Dove deal, and a guest star

This deal isn't good on Father's Day, but take Dad anyway.

From Saturday to June 16, the Lonesome Dove Western Bistro is celebrating its 18th anniversary.

Country star Blake Shelton commandeered the Love Shack stage to entertain a friend's wedding party.

The big deal: The garlic-stuffed tenderloin, the steak that made chef

famous, is on sale for $18.

Lonesome Dove is open nightly for dinner and also Fridays and Saturdays for lunch (the Friday special is prime rib); 2406 N. Main St., 817-740-8810, lonesomedovefortworth.com

While you're there, ask 'em about the other night when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were in town for a friend's wedding.

Shelton commandeered the stage at the Love Shack from Brad Hines and the patio quickly filled.

$1 burgers, 70-cent steaks and more

Don't forget the two big anniversary weeks coming next week:

▪ It's the 70th anniversary for Jake & Dorothy's Cafe in Stephenville, a classic-Americana small-town cafe featured on the cover of Texas Monthly.

Jake & Dorothy’s chicken-fried steak was ranked one of Texas’ best. Bud Kennedy Star-Telegram.com

The week kicks off Monday with $5 lunches and $1.50 buttermilk pie.

More deals: Tuesday night, $1 burgers; Thursday night, $6.95 all-you-can-eat fried catfish; June 15, $6 sirloins; June 16, 70-cent hot open-face steak sandwich.

It's open daily from 5:30 a.m. until at least midnight, later weekends; 406 E. Washington St.,254-965-5211.