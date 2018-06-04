When even the museum cafe is a gallery: Murakami blockbuster comes to The Modern

This summer's art sensation is too big for the galleries.

Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami's works already spill across the windows of Cafe Modern, expecting its largest crowds ever, Sunday through Sept. 16 for "The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg."

If you really just crave Cafe Modern's strawberry-goat cheese salad, asparagus quiche or the chocolate cake, go this week.

Exhibit previews will begin Thursday. On June 21 a new, Asian-inspired summer menu will be added to go with the otaku flowered decals in an exhibit that has broken records in Chicago and Vancouver.

Murakami, 56, was described by The New Yorker just the other day as "Japan's answer to Andy Warhol."

He will meet the public Wednesday night at a late-night museum dance party featuring Candian DJ A-Trak, Cafe Modern cocktails and desserts ($150, themodern.org).

There's also a Japanese whiskey dinner June 28.

For the new exhibit, Cafe Modern chef Denise Shavandy promises a menu of contemporary Japanese cuisine including local stone fruits, melons and tormatoes matched with shishito peppers, wasabi, miso and yuzu. That starts June 21.

For now, the Modern continues the spring menu of Thai green curry sea bass, Indian tandoor chicken and spaghetti carbonara ($15-$18 at lunch) plus basics such as the roast turkey-avocado sandwich with bacon-tomato jam or the cheeseburger with beef from Ennis-based Rosewood Ranch.

The weekend brunch menu features toasted coconut-cardamom waffles, local stone-ground Homestead grits with bacon and cheese, a teriyaki brisket rice bowl and salads with Jamaican jerk chicken or seared tuna Nicoise.

Don't overlook the desserts: a chocolate cake with bourbon cajeta, or a poached pear with honey-elderflower ice cream ($8-$9).

The Murakami exhibit opens Sunday, but the Modern will serve its current menu through June 20.

Cafe Modern is open for lunch or brunch daily except Sunday, and a dinner menu on Fridays. It has a full bar.

Cafe Modern is inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., 817-738-9215, themodern.org/cafe.

Newk's open in the Presdio

A new chain restaurant, Newk's Eatery, is open in the Presidio shops in north Fort Worth with a second location coming in Champions Center near the speedway.

Newk's, based in Mississippi, is a general restaurant with a wide choice of pizzas, sandwiches, soups and salads.

The eye-catchers in a glance around are the six-layer cakes in chocolate, strawberry or lemon.

Newk's is open for lunch and dinner daily; 2217 North Tarrant Parkway, 682-747-6464, newks.com.

Bedford: Steaks ready at Saltgrass

A new location of Houston-based Saltgrass Steakhouse will open this week in Bedford, replacing another chain steakhouse at 1813 Texas 121.

It replaces a Texas Land & Cattle. Call 817-864-9561 to ask specifics about opening day; saltgrass.com.

(Reminder: Saltgrass is one of few restaurants offering a discount to AAA or AARP members: 10 percent off.)

