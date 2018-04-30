Here's what's changing at Hopdoddy; also hello, Arlington Halal Guys

Hopdoddy Burger Bar is opening next week in Euless and later in Southlake, but some old friends aren't coming along.

The lamb “Greek” burger and several milkshakes will be among the items eliminated next week in Hopdoddy's biggest menu revamp since the Austin burger favorite came to Dallas-Fort Worth five years ago.





A new four-meat breakfast beef-sausage-ham cheeseburger highlights the new menu, with bacon, eggs and shoestring potato “hay” added. There's also a “Hoss's” Hot Chicken sandwich (as tested in Fort Worth).

The menu of milkshakes will be completely overhauled, with a bananas Foster shake, S'mores and a “birthday cake” shake. (The salted-caramel and Nutella pretzel shakes are going by the wayside.)

The exact new menu items won't be known until later this week. The Euless location opens May 7 in Glade Parks.

Hopdoddy has been teasing fans on social media, saying it's “shakin' things up” and that diners should let the lost items go the way of an old Ramones T-shirt.

But the fact of the matter is that Hopdoddy has expanded outside its Austin comfort zone — to 25 locations in six states — and needed to step up its game in the better-burger bracket.

Pro tip: Go at happy hour weekdays, when there's a $5 burger and drinks. (That is, if Hopdoddy keeps that on the new menu.)

Watch for the Euless location at 1200 Chisholm Trail, between Outback Steakhouse and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar.

Then wait for the next Hopdoddy at 1230 Main St., Southlake Town Square, across the street from TruFire Kitchen & Bar.

Hopdoddy is open for lunch and dinner daily in Fort Worth at 2300 W. Seventh St., across from Trinity Park; 817-270-2337, hopdoddy.com.

Halal Guys + Torchy's = dining gold in Arington

New York's famous Halal Guys didn't draw many NFL Draft fans.

That simply meant it was faster for the rest of us to make our own No. 1 pick: a chicken-gyro combo platter with falafel and both the seductive mayonnaise sauce and the sensational red-pepper hot sauce.

Once you try Halal Guys, you'll never look at your neighborhood gyro shop the same way again. The popular New York sidewalk stand is now a north Arlington takeout restaurant in Champions Park.

Three conclusions from a recent visit:

▪ That might be the best gyro ever.

▪ That might be the best hot sauce outside a Tex-Mex restaurant.

▪ The crinkle fries beg to be taken next door and dipped in Torchy's Tacos queso.

The ambiance is basic north Arlington strip-center. Don't expect table service or even dinnerware. This is all about the food, served over rice in deep foil trays topped with pita.

The Halal Guys is open for lunch and dinner daily, weekends until 2 a.m., in Champions Park at 1805 N. Collins St., a block north of Interstate 30; 817-583-6003, thehalalguys.com.

Book now, or face the wrath of Mom

If you're just now making reservations for Mother's Day, you're already late.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle, Grace, Lucile's Stateside Bistro, Mercury Chophouse and Waters are among the restaurants that can still save a table for a family of six.

If you have a smaller group, try one of the above or B&B Butchers, NM Cafe at Neiman Marcus, Pacific Table or Taverna by Lombardi.

Del Frisco's Grille, Eddie V's, Ellerbe Fine Foods and Flight at Eagle Mountain Lake are among restaurants opening at 10 a.m. for moms.

(Blue Mesa Grill's Southwestern buffet opens at 8 a.m. Five local restaurants always start brunch at 9 a.m. on Mother's Day and every Sunday: Cork & Pig, H3 Ranch, Lucile's, Pacific Table and the Tavern.)

Also, the Romano's Macaroni Grill chain will open at 9 a.m Mother's Day.

Bud Kennedy; 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat