Here's what's new at Old Neighborhood Grill in Fort Worth

Hey, Bud! Anything changed at Old Neighborhood Grill since the new owners took over?
—Bruce at TCU
Not that I could tell in a visit this week. An excellent new soft-flour-taco special features steak, chicken on tilapia on whole wheat tortillas with fresh lettuce, tomato and cheese, plus salsa and pico de gallo. The only menu change under new owner Brenda Lester: no more fried pickles. (It's at 1633 Park Place Avenue in Park Place Village.)
Hey, Bud! I think Saturday is National Blueberry Pie Day. Where do we go?
—Carlton, Fort Worth
That's a rare find in a world of apple and cherry pies. SusieCakes, the California-based bakery chain new in the WestBend shops on South University Drive, offers a blueberry crumble pie. JudyPie in Grapevine serves a blueberry-ginger pie. The Our Place restaurants in Burleson and Mansfield list blueberry pie as a rotating choice, but it may not be available Saturday. Celebrity Cafe & Bakery also lists a blueberry pie.
Hey, Bud! You didn't mention the Granbury Wine Walk.
—Hood County diner
The annual Granbury wine festival has grown up and now covers two days Friday night and Saturday afternoon for $35 (15 tastings). Chef Chris Garcia of the worth-a-trip Del Norte Tacos in Godley is among the food vendors. Check granburywinewalk.com
