Yes, Friday is 4/20. Yes, there's a special burger for that

Hey, Bud! Is 4/20 a special Bud day?
—Somebody every year
I'll avoid the obvious and just note that Hopdoddy Burger Bar is serving a special April 20 only. It's a “High Roller” pepperoni cheeseburger with Flamin' Hot Cheetos ketchup and fries on it. It's complete with a side scoop of cookie dough. (I don't get it.)
Hey, Bud! Is Bentley's Hot Dogs shut down permanently? Tried to order a bahn mi today but Yelp said it was closed.
—Evan, Fort Worth
It's been closed several months for “family emergency,” but the property is for lease. One online message indicates Bentley's may return at another location, presumably less expensive,
Hey, Bud! Do you know if Revolver Taco will reopen? Or do you know where I can get their margarita recipe?
—Jeanne, Fort Worth
Revolver Taco is open and thriving in its most recent location, 2701 Main St. in Dallas. It's made all the lists of essential restaurants and best taquerias, and Gino Rojas is among national semifinalists for a James Beard award. As far as recipes, you'll have to ask him.
