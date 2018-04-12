Texas, your Wednesday enchilada special has been upgraded

El Fenix is celebrating 100 years in a big way.
No El Fenix dish is more famous than the Wednesday enchilada special, and the Dallas-based restaurant chain is now extending that special to any enchilada platter.
You're not limited to cheese and chili anymore. Chicken enchiladas with green sauce are $5.99, along with beef enchiladas and a variety of sauce choices.
El Fenix says the Wednesday special dates to the 1950s, when it was 65 cents.
(A competing chain with more Fort Worth locations then, El Chico, started serving the special in 1960. It cost 55 cents.)
El Fenix is now owned by the same restaurant company as Meso Maya, Snuffer's and Village Burger Bar.
El Fenix has locations in west Fort Worth, south Arlington, Burleson and Weatherford; elfenix.com
