Fine dining without the price: Two deals you won't want to miss

Paris 7th's identity crisis continues, but not on the plate.
The relocated and renamed Saint-Emilion Restaurant still uses the old website (saint-emilionrestaurant.com) to take reservations and list menus, but now for the new location four blocks east.
The old location will reopen as a wine bistro after repairs. But the French fine dining will remain in the new, more metropolitan restaurant.
Paris 7th is offering the same popular Tuesday and Wednesday “bistro special”: a three-course menu for $30 with a $15 bottle of wine, served only before 6:45 p.m.
As always at Paris 7th, the price includes the tip.
So you're really dining for $75 per couple — just a few dollars more than the regular price for a single dinner.
Paris 7th chef Kobi Perdue has added asparagus soup, a kohlrabi-hearts-of-palm salad and a brioche-and-goat-cheese “nougat” with pistachios and fruit.
Paris 7th is open for dinner nightly except Sundays at 3324 W. Seventh St. For reservations, call 817-489-5300 or book online at Yelp.com; saint-emilionrestaurant.com
$25 deal makes Mondays special at La Piazza
Nearby, the exclusive La Piazza Ristorante is continuing its $25 Monday special.
The weekly deals began with La Piazza's 25th anniversary, but they've became a great way for new diners to try Vito Ciraci's restaurant on a night when many clubs and finer restaurants are closed.
Recent Monday specials have included chicken piccata, spaghetti, chicken cacciatore and a lasagna-eggplant Parmesan combo.
Yes, La Piazza still expects diners to dress for a nice restaurant. It's open nightly except Sundays at 2930 Bledsoe St. in the West 7th shops; 817-334-0000, lapiazzafw.com.
