Lockhart barbecue comes to Fort Worth: It's a Food Festival event

OK, I know $65 is a lot for barbecue.
But the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is serving one heck of a combination plate from 18 pitmasters Sunday.
Tickets remain for one of the annual festival's showcase events: the Pitmasters' Picnic at Clearfork.
Sure, BBQ on the Brazos and Panther City BBQ are there.
But look at some of the names coming in:Kreuz Market and Black's Barbecue from Lockhart, Lockhart Smokehouse from Dallas (and soon Arlington), Cattleack Barbeque and Ten50 BBQ from the Dallas area and Meat U Anywhere from Grapevine.
Local folks from Bonnell's, Buffalo Bros., Cousin's, Magdalena's, Reata, the Woodshed Smokehouse and caterers will be among those joining in.
They'll serve barbecue for two hours along with Melt Ice Creams; Dude, Sweet Chocolate; and local craft beers and liquors
The event is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Heart of the Ranch, 5000 Clearfork Main St., a pavilion east of Press Cafe. For tickets, go to fortworthfoodandwinefestival.com.
(Some $125 tickets also remain for the Main Event tasting Friday night at the Pier 1 Imports building, with tastings from 23 chefs. A weekend pass to all seven events is $450.)
Reliable Redrock Canyon adds weekday lunch
It's not the hippest or fanciest restaurant in Southlake, but Redrock Canyon Grill is a reliable chain bar-and-grill with large portions.
It's part of the same Oklahoma chain as Charleston's Restaurant in Fort Worth, and I'm really not clear why the two very similar concepts have different names.
Redrock Canyon recently added weekday lunch, so it's a reliable any-day option like Charleston's. The lunch menu includes salads, $12 burgers and entrees such as meat loaf, pork chops, rotisserie chicken or fried catfish ($13-$19, more for steaks or ribs).
Best deal of all: the $6 cheeseburger at happy hour daily (including weekends).
The eye-catcher on one recent trip was a giant serving of deep-dish pineapple upside-down cake.
Redrock is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday and lunch Monday; 2221 E. Southlake Blvd., 817-912-1510, redrockcanyongrill.com
I'll have a burger, add more beef
Another new Chicago-style food shop has opened in Colleyville.
Chicago Signature has something unusual: an Italian beef-burger.
Yes, it's exactly that: a burger with Italian beef and toppings added, including mozzarella, onions, tomatoes, hot or sweet peppers and mayo ($9.99).
The Italian beef is so good that I wished I hadn't added the burger. The beef is served “dipped” or “dry,” in 6- or 12-inch sizes ($7.99-$12.99).
Chicago Signature also serves Phillys ($6.99-$8.99) and Chicago-style hot dogs with plenty of snap ($4.99).
The specialty is an avocado shake.
Chicago Signature is a counter-service grill in a former Subway. It's open for lunch and dinner daily at 5600 Colleyville Blvd.; 682-325-4522, chicagosignature.com.
