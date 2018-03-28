Where are the best biscuits? A new stop is on the way

Hey,Bud! Where did you say had the best biscuits?
—Eastside reader
The best I've written about lately were at River Bend Cafe, on Handley-Ederville Road off Loop 820 south of the Airport Freeway. But a new biscuit stop is on the way: Dwell Coffee & Biscuits from Burleson, opening in a bank building lobby at South University Drive and West Berry Street near TCU. The biscuits at Brewed on West Magnolia Avenue are excellent, and they're available all day. And of course, Fixe Southern House in Clearfork has fine-dining biscuits and grits at dinner or Sunday brunch.
Hey, Bud! Is Chubby's Burger Shack ever going to reopen?
—Lots of westsiders
Chubby's Burger Shack has been dark six months since an appliance fire, but a sign now promises reopening in May. The new Chubby's is completely remodeled and will have a full bar, according to its Facebook post.
Hey, Bud! Did I hear something about Mamma Monica opening another location? I'm a big fan.
—Aledo caller
Yes, sort of. Mamma Monica, chef Monica Russo's hidden-secret Italian restaurant in the Tin Top community between Weatherford and Granbury, is adding a second restaurant, Zeno's on the Square. It'll open in May on the Weatherford square.
