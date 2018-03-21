The best order at Joe T.'s in Fort Worth: Ask for the chiles rellenos

Hey, Bud! My wife loves chiles rellenos. Where's the best?
—Guy at a civic club luncheon
You might not think of it, but Joe T. Garcia's best dish might be the chile relleno stuffed with either beef or cheese. It's on the lunch menu, and sometimes available at night by request if there was an extra. (If you don't understand Joe T.'s popularity, go at lunch or brunch when there are more choices than fajitas or enchiladas. And if you want chili con carne on your enchiladas, ask.)
Hey, Bud! I saw you wrote something about booking reservations online. What was the other website besides OpenTable.com?
—Question from the next restaurant table
OpenTable.com dominates the Fort Worth market. It's easy to find a restaurant, and most of the best restaurants are listed there. Two exceptions: Paris 7th (the new Saint-Emilion) and Rise Souffle. They take reservations on Yelp.com — search for "Restaurants - Reservations."
Hey, Bud! What's the best chicken-fried steak/barbecue/burger in Fort Worth?
—Lots of questions from everybody
This week, I'll say (in order): chicken-fried steak at Billy's Oak Acres BBQ, 7709 Camp Bowie Boulevard West; Heim Barbecue, 1109 W. Magnolia Ave., unless you count BBQ on the Brazos in Cresson; and the Diablo Burger at Fred's, 915 Currie St., or maybe the Serrano Burger. Subject to change week-by-week.
