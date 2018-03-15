Angelo’s Bar-B-Que in Fort Worth made Robb Walsh’s “Ten in the City” list in the newly released cookbook.
For Fort Worth barbecue lovers, Saturday is St. Angelo's Day

By Bud Kennedy

March 15, 2018 10:35 AM

FORT WORTH

Yes, it's St. Patrick's Day week.

But in Fort Worth, Saturday is also St. Angelo's Day.

Sixty years ago, the late Angelo George opened a barbecue-and-beer restaurant on White Settlement Road that has become a legend.

George's grandson, Jason, will celebrate with green beer, bagpipers and $2.50 chopped beef or pulled pork sandwiches all day.

(Try them with Angelo's house-made pico de gallo.)

Angelo's needs more local love, particularly with construction blocking the road from downtown. It's about a half-mile east of University Drive or a half-mile north of Montgomery Plaza.

Angelo's is open weekdays and Saturdays for lunch and dinner (counter service at lunch, table service at dinner); 2533 White Settlement Road, 817-332-0357, angelosbbq.com.

