What's that new restaurant in Clearfork? This one's a salsa specialist

Hey, Bud! What's that new restaurant in Clearfork?
—Same question almost every week
The newest of the new restaurants is Mesero, a Dallas-based contemporary Tex-Mex restaurant that originated as a spinoff by Mi Cocina's founders. The No. 2 platter with a Tex-Mex cheese enchilada and a queso enchilada may be the most perfect rendition yet of that combination, and of course Mesero has lots of margaritas to pick from. Try all five salsas, and save room for the cinco leches cake. It's at 4955 Gage Ave. (A weekend brunch menu starts in a few weeks.)
Hey, Bud! What's the new burger place in Arlington where the little Jambo's used to be?
—Arnold, Arlington
Herbie's moved in at 2502 Little Road when Jambo's Bar-B-Q switched to Pantego. It's a burger grill with some attractive options: a loaded triple BLT made with brown sugar-bourbon bacon, a boneless pork-chop sandwich, salads, dogs and shakes. It's open for lunch and dinner weekdays and Saturdays.
Hey, Bud! I need a wildcard for an upcoming Fort Worth visit. No Woodshed, Joe T.'s, Cane Rosso or Ellerbe (my faves). Is M&M any good? Something with that vibe?
—@GoatPerson on Twitter
One of the hidden dives in Fort Worth is Margie's Italian Kitchen on Camp Bowie West. It's had more reader praise lately and may be gaining fame after 65 years. The M&M's West Texas honky-tonk vibe is unique. Can't think of any similarly divey Tex-Mex restaurants, but I always recommend small local places like Benito's, Enchiladas Ole, Mariposa's and Paco's.
